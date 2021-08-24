When talking about comfort food, nothing feels better than a hot plate of delicious flavourful khichdi. This dish is simple yet satisfying and can be prepared in just few minutes. However, while we all know that khichdi is a simple dish to make, the one thing we may struggle to get is the blooming or khilla texture of the rice in it. After all, the blooming texture of rice mixed with a variety of dals, spices, and vegetables looks so tempting that it makes us drool.





There are many flavours to try in khichdis that are both filling and tantalising to our taste buds. From a blend of nutritious dals to the addition of crunchy vegetables and lip-smacking spices, khichdi has become a comforting dish loved by many over time. But if you are looking for a way to make some khilli hui khichdi with a delicious taste, then you have to try this recipe!

Try some yummy khichdi

Here Is The Recipe Of Khilli Hui Khichdi | Khilli Hui Khichdi Recipe

First, soak the rice and urad, arhar and chana dals together. Drain and keep aside until further use. Heat ghee in a heavy-based saucepan and add cumin seeds and bay leaves. When the seeds splutter, add ginger and saute till a light brown. Add drained rice mixture, coriander powder, salt, garam masala, chilli powder and stir a few times well mixed. Saute over high flame till excess water dries up. Add green chillies and cups of water, bring to a boil. Lower flame, cover and simmer for about 15 minutes.





Serve hot, garnished with coriander leaves.





For the full recipe of khilli hui khichdi, click here.





Make this delicious khichdi, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.