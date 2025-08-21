Chaat is one of the most loved street foods in India. From Delhi's aloo chaat to Mumbai's bhel puri, every region has its own spicy and tangy twist. Kolkata is especially famous for its food culture. Apart from rolls, biryani and chowmein, the city's streets are lined with countless stalls serving irresistible chaats such as Victoria Chaat, Jhalmuri and Puchka. Among them is a unique variety that locals swear by - Churmur Chaat. Packed with crunch, spice and tang, it is often called the street-style sibling of Puchka. If you enjoy chaat, this one deserves a place on your must-try list.

History And Popularity Of Churmur Chaat In Kolkata

Churmur Chaat is believed to have grown out of the love for Puchka, Kolkata's iconic street snack. Street vendors began crushing the puris and mixing them with boiled potatoes, chickpeas, tangy tamarind water and spices. Over time, this quick fix turned into a standalone snack, one that is especially loved in busy markets and near colleges. Locals often say that a trip to Kolkata feels incomplete without a plate of Churmur Chaat. Its convenience and bold flavours have made it a favourite among both students and office-goers.





What Makes Churmur Chaat Special

Churmur Chaat is a crowd favourite in Kolkata. It is a crunchy street snack made by mixing crushed puchkas with boiled potatoes, chickpeas and black gram. To this, street vendors add chopped onions, green chillies, coriander leaves and a sprinkle of chaat masala. Tamarind water and lemon juice give it a tangy kick, while red chilli powder and salt bring in heat and balance. The best part? It takes less than 10 minutes to put together, making it an ideal option for sudden cravings.

Ingredients For Churmur Chaat

5 to 6 puchkas (pani puri)

2 large boiled potatoes

1/2 cup boiled chickpeas

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

Black salt, to taste

Regular salt, to taste

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Tamarind water or chutney

2 green chillies, chopped

Step-By-Step Recipe For Churmur Chaat

1. Make the base first





Mash the boiled potatoes in a mixing bowl. Add chaat masala, red chilli powder, black salt and regular salt. This forms the flavourful base of the dish.





2. Mix in the other ingredients





Now add the finely chopped onion, green chillies, boiled chickpeas and coriander leaves. Take the puchkas, crush them lightly with your hand and mix them in.





3. Blend it all together





Use your hand to combine all the ingredients properly. Pour in tamarind water and a little lemon juice, then mix again so that every bite has equal flavour.





4. Give it a final touch





Top the chaat with freshly chopped coriander. If you like extra crunch, sprinkle a little sev before serving.





5. Serve fresh





Transfer the Churmur Chaat to a serving bowl. For added texture, crush one or two more puchkas on top. Serve immediately to enjoy the crunch at its best.





Nutritional Value Of Churmur Chaat

Chickpeas and potatoes provide carbohydrates and fibre, making it filling.

Tamarind water adds antioxidants and a natural tang.

Onions and coriander bring freshness and vitamin content.

Since the base is fried puchkas, it is not a low-calorie snack but works well as an indulgent treat in moderation.

Serving Ideas And Variations

Add boiled sprouts instead of chickpeas for a healthier version.

Top it with sweet chutney to balance spice with a hint of sweetness.

Garnish with grated beetroot or cucumber for extra crunch.

Some vendors in Kolkata add crushed papdi for more crispiness.

Where To Try Authentic Churmur Chaat In Kolkata

If you want to taste authentic flavours, head to: Vivekananda Park - famous for evening chaat stalls. College Street - popular among students for quick bites. Gariahat Market - buzzing with food vendors offering their own twist. These spots are known for serving Churmur Chaat with the perfect balance of spice and tang.

Storage And Make-Ahead Tips

Boil and mash the potatoes beforehand.

Keep tamarind water or chutney ready.

Chop the onions and coriander in advance and refrigerate them.

Always crush and mix puchkas just before serving to keep the crunch intact.

Tips To Make The Best Churmur Chaat

Always use fresh spices, onions and coriander leaves for maximum flavour.





Adjust the spice level according to your taste.





Serve immediately, as puris turn soggy if left for long.

So, the next time you crave something tangy, spicy and quick, whip up a bowl of Kolkata-style Churmur Chaat right at home. It is street food comfort with all the flavours of Kolkata packed into one bowl.