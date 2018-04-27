Best Street Foods Of India That Will Get You Drooling

When it comes to street food, India tops the charts
Move over aloo chaat and tikkis as India has got lots to offer
Every region of India has its own speciality
"Main toh raste se jaa raha tha, main toh bhel puri kha raha tha." Most of you would be familiar with this very famous 90s Bollywood track. Not only does it aptly depict the actual Indian street food scene, but is also enough to make you grab a plate of bhel puri right away. When it comes to street food, India tops the charts. Food and beverages that are usually sold on streets by hawkers and vendors in portable stalls and carts is what is termed as street food. Move over aloo chaat and tikkisas India has got lots to offer. Be it north, south, east or west, every region of India has its own speciality. Made with a melange of exotic spices and ingredients, Indian street food is one of its kind. Apart from Indians, a lot of foreign travellers swear by Indian street food as well. If you happen to be a die-hard street food lover who just cannot resist the urge of digging into roadside delights, then this article is going to tantalise your taste buds in just no time. Read on to know about lip-smacking Indian street foods that are too delicious to miss.
Dabeli
Known to have originated in the Kutch region of Gujarat, dabeli is an interesting blend of softness and crunch in one go. Enter Gujarat and you'll see big streets and narrow lanes thronged with dabeli stalls. This scrumptious cousin of vada pav is prepared by stuffing spiced potato mixture in buttered paos that are grilled on a tawa. A special dabeli masala goes into the making of this delight along with garlic and tamarind chutney. To add an extra crunch to the dish, generous portions of sev gathia and juicy pomegranate seeds are sprinkled over the same. This Indian street food is also very common in the state of Maharashtra and is immensely loved by locals.
There is no denying the fact that Kolkata thrives on its kathi rolls; a look around Kolkata's streets is enough to justify the same. Made with a delectable filling of kebabs and raw veggies, kathi rolls are not only a treat to the eyes but to the palate as well. The filling is stuffed inside a maida-based paratha, which is flaky and crispy. A stroll through Park Street in Kolkata is only complete after having a dose of kathi rolls.
This combination of sweet and savoury flavours is sure to make any foodie crazy. Bedmi aloo sabzi with nagori puris and halwa is the favourite breakfast go-to option of almost every Delhiite. Commonly available in the streets of Chandni Chowk, these dal-stuffed puris are served with a spicy potato-based curry and sooji halwa. It is a complete meal in itself and is best relished when paired with a chilled glass of sweet lassi.
Daulat ki chaat is one such street food item, which only makes an appearance during the bone chilling months. If you wish to savour the same, then you'd have to wait for some time. This fine and delicate dessert is known by different names in different cities, such as daulat ki chaat in Delhi, malayo in Varanasi, nimish in Lucknow, and malai makhan in Kanpur. Its creamy and frothy texture is derived by whisking sweetened milk for hours. It is then kept overnight in the open to soak in the dew. The garnishing of malai, khoya, pistachio and powdered sugar gives this delight a mildly sweet taste.
This popular street snack in Rajasthan is also known as Jodhpuri mirchi vada. The joy of bingeing on big-sized green chillies that are slit open and stuffed with spicy potato filling is above all. What makes this Rajasthani street food even more delicious is the crispy deep fried coating, which is done after dipping the mirchis in besan batter. Pair it with some coriander chutney and you're done for the day.
This spicy and flavourful drink is a popular street food flavoured with rai, chilli and mustard. It is fermented for over three days and prepared with a variety of salts. Bite-sized moong dal vadas immersed in tangy mustard-flavoured kanji can make anybody drool. It is best enjoyed when served chilled.
This Punjabi street food has taken food lovers by storm. If you're craving for soulful food, then this dish fits in like a puzzle. The combination of puffy hot bhaturas with spicy and creamy chhole is every foodie's dream come true. If you happen to be in Punjab, then you're likely to find a plethora of street stalls offering this delight. Pair it with a tall glass of chilled lassi and make the most of this delicacy.
Hailing from Maharashtra, misal pav is a spicy flavourful curry, which is loved by people across the nation. Made with moth bean sprouts and a melange of spices, this street delicacy is topped with chivda, sev, chopped coriander, green chilli etc. If you wish to enjoy the real flavours of this spicy and thick curry, then it is best to pair it with buttered and toasted paos. Try this Maharashtrian street food once and it is sure to leave you craving for more.
CommentsThis delicacy from the streets of Indore is known for its tantalising flavours; solely because it's a combination of two extremely flavourful delights - poha and jalebi. It is a light yet fulfilling breakfast option and is quite easy on the pockets as well. The poha is topped with sev, peanuts and sometimes tomato and pomegranate, too. It is then served with piping hot jalebis.
Now, that we have shared with you a list of best street foods of India, bring them on your bucket list and get on a mission to savour each one of them, at least once in life. Bring out the foodie in you and get going. Happy eating!