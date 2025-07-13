Palak patta chaat is one of the most loved varieties of chaat out there. Crispy palak leaves topped with yoghurt and tangy chutneys offer a burst of flavours in your mouth. But the problem is that making it requires deep-frying the palak leaves, which can quickly add up calories. If you're trying to lose weight, this can be a big no-no. But what if we told you that you can enjoy the same flavours of palak patta chaat minus the guilt? Yes, it's possible! Don't worry, it's just as delicious as the regular palak patta chaat. Introducing: No-Oil Palak Patta Chaat. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @okaysimrann. Intrigued to know how to make it? Read on!

Photo Credit: iStock

Is Palak Patta Chaat Healthy?

Palak patta chaat can be a healthy option, especially when made with minimal oil and loaded with nutritious toppings like curd, pomegranate and chana. Spinach is rich in antioxidants and iron, making it a great base for a healthy snack.

Is Palak Patta Chaat Gluten-Free?

Palak patta chaat is 100% gluten-free, making it a great option for those with gluten intolerance or sensitivity. The crispy spinach snack is naturally free from gluten and you can enjoy it without worrying about adverse reactions.

Does No-Oil Palak Patta Chaat Taste As Good As Regular Palak Patta Chaat?

Yes, no-oil palak patta chaat can taste just as good as the regular version! Using an air fryer helps retain the crispy texture, and the flavours from the spices and chutneys can still shine through. The absence of excess oil doesn't compromise on the flavor, making it a great alternative for a healthier snack.

How To Make No-Oil Palak Patta Chaat | Palak Patta Chaat Recipe

To make this chaat, you just need a handful of ingredients and 10 minutes of your time. Follow these steps:

Wash the palak leaves thoroughly and pat them dry.

Now, make a thick slurry with besan, red chilli powder, coriander powder, salt and water.

Dip each dry spinach leaf in the batter, ensuring it's well-coated on both sides.

Place the leaves in a preheated air fryer and cook at 180 degrees C for about 8-10 minutes or until golden and crispy.

Top with curd, chutneys, aloo, chana, pomegranate, cumin and salt. Serve immediately before it gets soggy!

Watch the full recipe video below:

So, why wait? Head to your kitchen and give this no-oil palak patta chaat a try today! Happy Snacking!