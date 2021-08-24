We all know the feeling of getting tired from all the morning chores and office work by afternoon, we may not feel like cooking anything for lunch. And when that happens, we don't feel like entering kitchen to cook a proper meal. But since we need to fuel ourselves to keep going through the dat, why not make something that is quick, easy and delicious? Well, if you are in search of such recipes, then today, we bring you some yummy one-pot rice recipes that will give you maximum flavour with minimum effort. The best part about these dishes is that you won't have to use tons of utensils, so save yourself from cleaning as well!





Here Are 5 Rice Recipes That Are Easy To Make | Easy Rice Recipes

1. Tomato Rice:

One of the most simple and flavorful dishes is to make delicious tomato rice! Tossed in the goodness of tomatoes, hard spices and onions - this rice dish is best for the days when you want to make something quick and flavourful. Click here for the full recipe.

This recipe is flavourful

2. Curd Rice:

Simple and indulgent is the best way to best way to describe the deliciousness of curd rice. Cooked with tempering of urad dal, mustard seeds, chillis, coriander leaves and steamed rice, this dish can be made in 15 minutes. See the full recipe here.

Try it for a simple recipe

3. Allahbadi Tehri

If you want to make use of your leftover vegetables, then Allahbadi tehri is the rice dish you need to make! This dish hailing from Awadhi cuisine mixes vegetables, rice and spices that will make your tongue tingle. Marked by its bright yellow colour and spices, find the full recipe of this dish here.

Make it with leftover veggies

4. Lemon Rice:

This south-Indian delight is a mood-lifter at all times. Lemon juice, curry leaves, turmeric, whole chillies, and mustard seeds combine to create an outstanding dish that tingles your taste buds. Here is the full recipe.





5. Coconut Rice:

Fresh coconut, green chillies, peanuts, and mustard seeds are used in this simple rice recipe, making it the perfect combination of crunchy and creamy. One bite into this dish, and it will directly melt in your mouth. For the full recipe, click here.

This dish has a creamy texture

Make these delicious rice recipes when you have a lazy afternoon. Let us know in the comments below which one you liked the best!



