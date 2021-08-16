When it comes to preparing for lunch, we usually sort to our daily dal chawal or roti sabzi with dahi and salad. And this combination every day may get boring. While there are many lunch options to cook from, a lazy afternoon is all about simple flavours that give us a comforting feeling and a full stomach. So, if you are also looking to make something that is easy and quick and flavourful, try tomato rice. And we bet you will be asking for more once you try it!





This tangy rice dish is cooked just like a pulao and is best paired with yoghurt and chutney. Tossed in the goodness of tomatoes, hard spices and onions - this rice dish is best for the days when you want maximum flavour with minimum effort. So, without waiting any further, let us get into the recipe of tomato rice.

Here Is The Recipe Of Tomato Rice | Tomato Rice Recipe

First, take a pan and add dry spices and cook it with chopped onions. Once the onions turn soft, add the small chopped tomatoes with ginger garlic paste, salt, turmeric, red chilli powder and mix these well. Once this mix turns a little soft, pour in water. Next, add your washed rice and let it cook till the rice is done.

Lastly, garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy with a bowl of sweet dahi!





Make this yummy dish, and let us know how you liked it!