This Sweet And Refreshing Mango Chutney With Mint Screams Summer

Summer is upon us, and how ardently have we waited for the season. Yes, much like you, we also absolutely detest the heat, yet there's something about the season that makes us overlook the blazing weather. You guessed it. We are talking about pulpy and juicy mangoes. Mango, also known as the king of fruits, is one of the most popular fruits of India, so much so that it managed to find admirers in various kings and foreign travelers too. Traders would also come seeking for different cultivars - making mango one of India's biggest treasures.





The summer fruit is usually tucked into raw, but there are many mango-based preparations too that makes our summer fare all the more memorable. Take, for instance, mango chutneys! The recipe varies from household to household, but just a spoonful of it can spruce up just about any meal. We love it so much that we confess to being guilty of asking for a few extra helpings of the chutney, just for the aftertaste. If you happen to be on the same boat as us, and a fan of all things made out of mango- we have a recipe that is sure to impress.





This mango chutney with a hint of mint, spells all things summer and delectable. The best feature about the chutney is that it could be prepared in a matter of few minutes. The Indian love affair with chutney is widely popular one. We can truly make a chutney out of anything, so why leave the mangoes behind? In addition to mangoes, the chutney also consists of the zesty freshness of mint, which is again a summer staple we cannot do without. Did you know apart from its refreshing flavour and aroma, mint also happens to be a treasure trove of antioxidants and nutrients that could do wonders for your overall health? You can also grow mint or pudina at your house very easily.





Here's a step by step recipe of mango chutney with mint:





Here's a step by step recipe of mango chutney with mint:










