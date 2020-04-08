5 Indian Chutneys That Rule Our Summer Diet (And Hearts!)

The lip-smacking relish from India is of many kinds and textures.

It isn't an easy feat to impress everyone on the dining table, for tough days like these you can always turn to your humble pot of chutney. The lip-smacking relish from India is of many kinds and textures. You can pretty much blend anything to make a delicious chutney, yet for summers, we have a soft spot only for select few. You can blame it on our biasness for all things seasonal, fresh and cooling, or on certain nostalgia, but we simply cannot imagine our summer fare without a smattering of these chutneys on the side.





Here are some chutney recipes you can try:

Pudina or mint is a refreshing summer staple that we can have in any form. The zesty herb is used in a variety of summer preparations; be it raita, sharbat or salads. But one of the most common preparations with mint has to be the pudina chutney. Pudina chutney is often mixed with other herbs like coriander. Here's a recipe you may like.





Think summer and you are bound to picture kacche aam or raw mango. Sour and delectable, raw mangoes make for an excellent chutney ingredient. Gujarati choonda, a special kind of sticky chutney is made with raw mangoes and a host of eclectic spices. How about trying making it at home?

Do you happen to be a chaat fan? That makes the two of us! Whether it is paapdi chaat or dhai bhalla, most chaat items are incomplete without a delectable sonth chutney. Made with the goodness of tamarind rock salt, red chilli powder and jaggery, this delish relish is sure to make you lick your fingers clean.





Dhaniya or coriander is so important in Indian cooking, that you would find scores of people fighting for their share of free dhaniya while buying vegetables in India. Dhaniye ki chutney is a flavourful addition to any spread, and it is super easy to make at home too. Here's a recipe that is sure to impress.





Pachadi is a South Indian side dish that is often paired with rice or appam. This pineapple pachadi spells summer. It is made with the goodness of pineapples, curd and mustard seeds, and makes for a stellar accompaniment.





Try making these chutney recipes at home and let us know how you like them in the comments section below!







