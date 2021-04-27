The summer is here and how. The temperature is soaring, the frequent power cuts have not been helpful and no matter what you eat, everything seems heavy. It is understandable why you are in such an irritable mood off late, but we have just the right recipe that could turn your mood around in a matter of seconds. The best quality about the dessert is that it combines our love for both masala chai and ice cream. Intrigued much? Well, you should be. This unique masala chai ice cream is so easy to make that you can also involve your kids in the preparation too. All you need to do is make a refreshing masala chai, or tea infused with spices such as cardamom, cinnamon and black pepper, mix it with condensed milk and whipped cream, and set it in the freezer. There cannot be anything simpler to try this summer, nor is there a recipe remotely as refreshing.

You would need whipping cream, condensed milk, tea leaves, star anise, cloves, cardamom seeds, black peppercorn, and cinnamon sticks to make this ice cream.

Here's what you would be required to do.

1. Start with the chai, in a vessel filled with water star anise, cinnamon sticks, black peppercorn, cloves, cardamom, tea leaves and bring it to boil.

2. Let it boil for 4-5 minutes.

3.Strain the tea in a vessel.

4. Add condensed milk and give it a nice mix.

5. Now give your whipped cream a nice whip and gradually add the masala chai and condensed milk mixture to it.

6. Give everything a nice mix

7. Take a vessel or glass tiffin box and pour the mixture. Cover the vessel with a lid.

8. Freeze overnight.

9. Once set, take out the ice cream and serve a chilled scoop. You can also spruce it up with nuts or any syrup of your choice.

The strong and aromatic flavour of masala chai makes this ice cream truly one of kind. So what are you waiting for? Watch the detailed recipe video above and try it today. Let us know how you like it in the comments section below.