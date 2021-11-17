Breakfast, without a doubt, is the most crucial meal of the day. And in our country, we have endless options to choose from. So, if you also love to try out new tastes to brighten up your mornings, then you have come to the right place! Here we bring you a yummy and easy breakfast recipe of Delhi-special moonglet. If you are hearing about this street food for the first time, then allow us to introduce you to it. A moonglet is a fluffier, more satisfying version of a cheela that melts in your mouth in every bite. This recipe is also a good source of protein and can be added to your weight loss diet!





To make this recipe, first moong dal is soaked and blended in a thick consistency, then masalas and a bit of fruit salt are added to make it fluffier. Once the batter is ready, it is cooked on a pan with lots of butter!





So, if just reading about moonglet is making you crave for one, then today, we bring you two delicious ways to make this recipe. Check them out below:

Here's How To Make Moonglet | Easy Moonglet Recipes:

Classic Moonglet Recipe

To make this classic and plain moonglet, you need to soak moong dal for half an hour. Then grind it with salt and one chilli. Once the batter is prepared, add chopped veggies of your liking and mix. Before cooking, throw in fruit salt, mix and cook on medium to low flame. Once done, serve it with chutney and enjoy! For the full recipe, click here.

Cheese Moonglet Recipe

If a good cheesy recipe excites you, then you have to try this cheesy moonglet! To make this dish, prepare the batter of the basic moonglet with vegetables. Now, pour a bit of batter on the pan, add cheese in the middle and cover it again with batter from the top. Let it cook till brown and crisp. Garnish with chaat masala and enjoy! Click here for the full recipe.





Make these delectable moonglet recipes, and let us know which one you liked more!