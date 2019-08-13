High-Protein Breakfast: Moonglet, A Moong Dal Omelette That May Help You Lose Weight

Highlights Protein is a crucial component for weight loss

Breakfast is dubbed as the most important meal of the day

Moong dal is an excellent source of plant-based protein

Moong dal is an intrinsic part of our kitchen pantry. You have it almost every second day in some form or the other. Pakoras, halwas, soups, there's so much that you can do with moong dal and end up with something rich and flavourful. Moong dal is taking the culinary world by storm with its health benefits. Moong dal is filled with antioxidants. It is also a rich source of plant-based protein. Vegetarians and vegans often find it hard to source for enough protein. But if you revisit your own kitchen cabinet, you are sure to find many ingredients that may come to your aid, moong lentil being one of them.





But why do you need protein? Protein is often called the building block of life. It helps build muscles, and also plays a crucial role in their growth and maintenance. Protein aids some crucial biochemical reactions in the body and even promotes healthy weight management. Yes, you heard us! If you are on a weight loss diet, you must supplement your diet with ample protein. Protein helps boost your digestion. It takes a while to digest. Since it takes a relatively longer spell, it stays in your system for long, which imparts the feeling of fullness. If you are feeling satiated, your chances of tucking into something greasy are less, and eating in controlled portions enable healthy weight loss. According to experts, protein also plays a role in regulating hunger hormone ghrelin, which helps keep cravings at bay.





Breakfast is your first meal of the day; it energises you and preps you up for the day ahead.





It is said that one of the best times to consume protein is during breakfast. Skipping breakfast may lead to bingeing later, which may take your weight loss plans for a toss. Including a wealth of proteins in your breakfast could help keep you full until lunch and keep you away from bingeing later.





This 'moong dal omelette' or moonglet is a good way to start your day on a protein-packed note. In addition to moong dal, the moonglet also packs the goodness of onion, tomatoes and capsicum. It is best to soak the dal few hours in advance before starting with the recipe. You can leave out the baking soda if you have an aversion towards including soda in your breakfast. You could also rule out the green chillies if you cannot tolerate so much heat.







Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.







