With the sudden and unexpected rain showers, our craving for pakodas is back. Do you also want to enjoy the crispy and flavourful snack that will transport you to the foodie streets of India? How about making our beloved paneer pakoda? This delightful dish combines the rich and creamy goodness of paneer (cottage cheese) with a crunchy outer layer, creating a perfect balance of textures and flavours. All is well with this dish, except it's deep-fried and can hamper our efforts for weight loss. But we found a way around that too. This recipe of air-fried paneer pakoda is the solution to our evening snacks desire in this rainy season.

Can You Make Pakoras In Airfryer?

Traditionally, pakodas are deep-fried to achieve that irresistible crispy exterior. However, with the advent of air fryers, we can now enjoy the same mouthwatering delight with a healthier twist. By using minimal oil and relying on the magic of hot air circulation, the air fryer brings out the best in paneer pakodas, giving you a guilt-free snacking experience.

Imagine sinking your teeth into a bite-sized piece of paneer, coated in a spicy besan batter, and perfectly air-fried to crunchy perfection, all without worrying about putting on weight! The paneer pakoda cooked in an air fryer will give you the same burst of flavour, with hints of fragrant spices like cumin, coriander, and red chilli powder. The paneer remains soft and luscious on the inside while boasting a delectable crunch on the outside. We found the recipe on the Instagram page 'meghnasfoodmagic' and wanted to give it a try. Let's see how to make it.

Air-Fried Paneer Pakoda Recipe I How To Make Paneer Pakoda In Air Fryer

Combine roughly chopped onion, finely chopped coriander and small paneer cubes in a bowl. Season with ginger, garlic, green chillies and common spices like coriander seeds, carom seeds, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and asafoetida. Add salt as per taste.

Now, make the batter by combining besan, suji and rice flour. Suji and rice flour will help make the pakodas crispy without deep frying them. Add a pinch of baking soda too. Add a little water to bind the mixture (Remember you need more water if you are following the regular frying method. Keep it very little for air frying.)

Now place a parchment paper in the air fryer, grease it with oil and put small portions of the semi-dry mixture on it. Brush some oil over the pakodas and air fry for around 20 minutes. Your paneer pakodas are ready.

Enjoy the rains and your healthy paneer pakoda. Try this recipe today!