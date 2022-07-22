If there's one versatile ingredient that can never go wrong, it has to be paneer or cottage cheese. A vegetarian's delight, this ingredient can be used in creating a myriad of recipes. Whether a wholesome paneer curry like kadai paneer, paneer makhani or in the form of a lip-smacking snack like paneer pakora or paneer tikka, a paneer dish is sure to set everything right. However, recipes like kadhai paneer, shahi paneer, matar paneer are made by frying the paneer to give them a perfect crispy and crunchy texture. But have you noticed after frying the paneer, it gets hard which is tough to chew? We have found an easy hack to resolve this problem. Take a look.





Also Read: Kitchen Hacks 101: These Quick Tricks Will Make Your Life So Much Simpler

Steps To Follow To Make Paneer Soft And Fluffy After Frying:

Heat oil in a pan on a high flame. Wait until the oil gets hot. Shift the high flame to low flame and add paneer cubes. Keep stirring to avoid burning and sticking. Once the paneer cubes are fried until perfection, shift them into a bowlful of cold water. Keep the paneer cubes inside the bowl for about 7-8 minutes. Press the cubes gently to remove the excess water from them. Add the cubes to your favourite sabzi and you are good to go.

Note: If this cold-water technique does not work for you. You can also try the hot water one. All you need to do is add salt in a bowl filled with warm water and then add the fried paneer chunks. Wait for 7-8 minutes and it's done!

Most of the restaurants, cafes and dhabas follow the same technique to make their paneer soft. Try this easy paneer hack and let us know how it worked for you. If you are a fan of crispy paneer recipes, click here for some lip-smacking delicacies.









