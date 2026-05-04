Besan kachori is a much-loved Indian snack that pairs beautifully with a hot cup of tea. Crisp on the outside and filled with a flavourful gram flour (besan) stuffing, this savoury treat is enjoyed in many homes. Its warm aroma, combined with a carefully balanced mix of spices, makes it hard to resist during evening teatime. Whether served at family get-togethers or enjoyed alone on a quiet afternoon, besan kachori always feels satisfying. The contrast between the crunchy outer layer and the soft, spiced filling gives it a unique texture and taste. Made with basic kitchen ingredients, this snack is easy to prepare at home and offers both comfort and indulgence, making it a perfect choice for tea-time enjoyment.

How To Make Besan Kachori

Making besan kachori includes preparing a crisp dough, cooking a spiced gram flour filling, stuffing it carefully, and frying until golden and crisp.





Also Read: Want Crispy, Flaky Kachoris? Don't Make These Common Errors







Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

3 tablespoons oil or ghee

Water (as needed for kneading)

1 cup besan (gram flour)

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt to taste

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 teaspoon dry mango powder (amchur)

Oil for deep frying

Recipe Method

1. Preparing the Dough





In a bowl, combine the flour, oil, and a little salt until the mixture looks crumbly. Add water slowly and knead into a smooth, firm dough. Cover and rest for 15-20 minutes.





Also Read: Brijwasi Kachori Recipe: Make Mathura-Vrindavan's Signature Breakfast At Home





2. Making the Filling





Heat oil in a pan and add cumin and fennel seeds. Stir in the besan and roast on a low flame until aromatic. Add all the spices and mix well, cooking until evenly combined.





3. Shaping the Kachoris





Divide the dough into small balls and gently flatten each one. Place a spoonful of filling in the centre, seal the edges neatly, and flatten lightly again.





4. Frying the Kachoris





Heat oil on a medium-low flame. Fry the kachoris slowly, turning often, until they are evenly golden brown and crisp on all sides.





5. Serving the Snack





Remove excess oil using kitchen paper and serve hot. Enjoy with green chutney or tamarind chutney for a complete tea-time treat.





Besan kachori is more than just a snack; it's a comforting blend of flavours and textures that adds warmth to any moment. Its homemade appeal and rich taste have made it a timeless favourite among tea lovers.