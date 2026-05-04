In India, mango is not just a fruit. It is a full season, a mood, and honestly, a whole food category of its own. From aamras and mango lassi to pickles and chutneys, every household has its own way of celebrating it. But it's not always about the sweet, ripe mangoes. Raw mango, or kacchi kairi, has its own fan base – especially for its tangy, spicy kick that works perfectly in summer snacks and condiments.





Adding to this love for all things kairi, a food content creator, named Shristi, recently shared a simple yet chatpata after-meal mouth freshener called chatpati tikhi kacchi kairi mukhwas on Instagram – and it is already catching attention.





Her recipe is super easy and does not need fancy ingredients. It starts with sliced raw mango, tossed with salt, amchur, red chilli powder and Kashmiri red chilli powder. The mix is then dried to get that perfect chewy-crispy texture.

She also shared three ways to dry it, depending on what you have at home. You can leave it under a fan for two days, sun-dry it for the same time, or speed things up using an air fryer at 80°C for about 1 hour 20–30 minutes.





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The result? A spicy, tangy mukhwas that feels refreshing after meals and doubles up as a snack when you are craving something bold.





Take a look at her video below:

Food lovers on the internet were quick to react to the video. The unique take on a raw mango-based mouth freshener clearly struck a chord with many viewers.





A user wrote, “It's really mouthwatering.”





Pointing out how irresistible raw mangoes are in Indian households, one person joked that the ingredients might not even last long enough for the recipe. They said, “Ye sukhne se phli hi khatam ho jayege. (They will get finished even before they dry.)”





Another user highlighted just how unusual the preparation was, writing, “Suna he pahli bar hai. (Hearing about this for the first time.)”





Sharing their own experience, a foodie commented, “Haan Maine try Kiya hai. (Yes, I have tried it.)”





Apart from these, several users kept it simple with reactions like “looks yummy” and “interesting recipe”.





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Well, we do not know about you, but we are definitely tempted to try this unique mango mouth freshener recipe this summer.