Khasta kachori is a classic Indian snack loved for its crisp, flaky shell and spicy, flavourful filling. While it looks simple, getting that perfect crunch at home can be tricky. Many kachoris turn out soft, oily or unevenly cooked because of small mistakes during preparation. From kneading the dough wrong to frying at the wrong temperature, every step matters. Even after cooking, poor storage can spoil their crispiness.





Here are six common mistakes to avoid, plus tips to keep your kachoris crunchy for longer.





6 Mistakes to Avoid When Making Khasta Kachoris

1. Kneading a Soft Dough

A soft dough is the biggest reason kachoris lose their crunch. The dough should be firm and slightly hard, not smooth like chapati dough. Adding too much water makes kachoris absorb oil while frying. Add water gradually and knead a tight dough. Let it rest so it becomes easier to roll without losing shape.

2. Using the Wrong Amount of Ghee or Oil

The right amount of moyan (ghee or oil) is key for flaky layers. Too much fat makes the dough greasy and fragile, while too little makes it tough. Rub the fat into the flour until it feels crumbly. This balance gives you crisp yet light kachoris.





3. Moist or Half-Cooked Stuffing

If the filling has moisture, it will make the kachori soggy. Half-cooked stuffing releases steam during frying, ruining the texture. Roast the lentils and spices well, and let the stuffing cool completely before using.

4. Uneven Shaping and Poor Sealing

If the kachori isn't sealed properly, it can open while frying. Uneven thickness also leads to raw centres or overcooked edges. Seal the dough carefully and flatten it gently with your fingers. Avoid using a rolling pin-it can push the filling out.

5. Frying on High Heat

High flame gives quick colour but leaves the inside uncooked. Always fry on low to medium heat. Slow frying helps layers form and makes the kachori evenly crisp and golden.

6. Storing While Warm

Storing kachoris when they're warm traps moisture and spoils the crunch. Let them cool completely before storing. Serve with hot tea, chutney or aloo ki sabzi for the best experience.





So, the next time you make kachoris at home, be sure to try these tips, and impress your family and friends by making perfect kachoris.