How To Make Restaurant-Style Crispy Pizza Puff With Sooji At Home

Make crispy pizza puff just like you get in restaurants.

Highlights Pizza puff is a great snack alternative for pizza or burger lovers.

Are you missing pizza puff from your favourite burger joint?

Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

Do you love the mind-blowingly tasty pizza puff from your favourite burger joint? Join the gang of puff lovers with us. Whenever we are in a mood of a light, tasty small meal but burger sounds too heavy, Pizza Puff is what we order to satisfy our cravings. So, we were just too curious to experiment making it at home and well, we succeeded. Yes! We made pizza puff at home, which was as close to Pizza Puff as it could be, please believe us! And, here we are - super excited to share the secret (not-so secret now) recipe with you all.





We made this puff with sooji flour as it makes for crispy covering, which we wanted for our puff. So, you have to knead the flour with sooji, salt and enough oil to coat all the flour. And, since we are replicating restaurant-like puff, which is mostly a vegetarian dish, we gathered basic veggies we use for veg pizza, along with pizza sauce that you can easily get in stores.





Sooji flour turns crispy when baked or fried.





Pizza Puff Recipe:

Ingredients:





1 cup sooji (semolina flour)





Half tsp baking powder





Half tsp salt





2 tbsp oil





Warm water for kneading dough





For filling:





Half onion, chopped





Half tomato, chopped





2 tbsp chopped capsicum





2 tbsp corns





1 tbsp pizza sauce





Half tbsp. ginger-garlic paste





Grated mozzarella cheese





1 tsp oregano





1 tsp chilli flakes





Half tsp black pepper powder





Salt to taste





Method:





Step 1 - Mix sooji, salt baking powder and oil till the flour is well-coated. Knead dough with warm water. Rub the dough with some oil, cover it and let it rest.





Step 2 - Heat olive oil and add onions. When onions are about to be cooked, add ginger garlic paste and cook with onions.





Step 3 - Add tomatoes, salt, black pepper powder, oregano and chilli flakes. Saute till tomatoes turn mushy.





Step 4 - Add capsicum and corns, pizza sauce, some water and cover the bowl to let the veggies cook (8-10 minutes).





Step 5 - Make rotis from the dough. Cut the sides of each roti to get square part in the middle. Again cut it into two parts to get long broad strips. On one strip, place pizza filling and top it with mozzarella cheese. Dab water on the sides and close it with the other strip. With the help of fork teeth, press and mark all the edges to close them firmly.





Step 6 - Deep fry the puffs in oil on medium flame. You pizza puff is ready.





You will instantly fall in love with the crispy puff with cheesy filling, reminding you of your favourite burger joint's Pizza Puff.















