When we think of South Indian snacks, classics like medu vada, murukku and banana chips instantly come to mind. But beyond these popular favourites lies a world of lesser-known delights waiting to be discovered. One such hidden gem is Banana Tuk. While many of us may be familiar with the Sindhi-style aloo tuk, the South Indian version made with raw bananas is just as crispy, flavourful and addictive. The best part is that you can easily make it at home and even order through online food delivery apps. This recipe was shared by the Instagram page @myflavourfuljourney.





What Is Banana Tuk?

Banana tuk is a popular Indian snack made from raw bananas. The bananas are boiled, sliced, flattened, deep-fried until crispy, and then tossed in a spiced masala mix. It is crunchy, flavourful and perfect as a tea-time snack. It is especially popular in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where raw bananas are commonly used in traditional recipes.

Is Banana Tuk Healthy?

Banana tuk is delicious but deep-fried, so it is not very low in calories. You can make it slightly healthier by using minimal oil, frying in batches or using an air fryer instead of deep-frying. Since it is made from raw bananas, it still provides some fibre and essential nutrients.

Can You Make Banana Tuk In Air Fryer Or Oven?

Yes, you can make banana tuk in an air fryer or oven. Slice and flatten the bananas, lightly brush them with oil and air fry or bake until crispy. It may not be as deep-fried crunchy, but it is a healthier alternative.

What To Serve With Banana Tuk?

Banana tuk can be enjoyed on its own as a snack. It also pairs well with tea, coffee or even as a crunchy side with Indian meals and chutneys. You can also serve it with a dollop of yoghurt or a squeeze of lemon for an extra burst of flavour.

How To Make Banana Tuk At Home | Banana Tuk Recipe

Start by cooking the raw bananas for a few minutes. Then peel them and cut them into thick slices.

Deep-fry the slices for about 5 minutes, transfer them to a plate, and let them cool.

Once cooled, flatten the slices using the back of a spoon or a glass. Then, deep-fry them again for 2-3 minutes on high heat until they turn crispy.

Prepare a masala mix with red chilli powder, cumin powder and salt. Toss the deep-fried banana slices in this masala and serve hot.

Your raw banana tuk is now ready to be enjoyed!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Tips To Make Perfect Banana Tuk At Home

1. Do not overcrowd the pan

Always fry the banana slices in small batches. This allows enough space for each slice to cook evenly and ensures they turn out light and crispy instead of soggy. Overcrowding lowers the oil temperature and makes the tuk less crunchy.

2. Maintain the oil temperature

Keeping the right heat is the key to perfect banana tuk. The oil should be hot but not smoking-medium heat works best for the first fry to cook the slices through, while high heat during the second fry gives them that golden colour and irresistible crunch.

3. Flatten the slices carefully

After the first fry, flatten the banana slices gently using the back of a spoon, spatula or even a flat-bottomed glass. Press just enough to spread them out without breaking, so they fry evenly and crisp up beautifully during the second round.





Whether you make banana tuk at home or order a similar banana snack from an online food delivery app, it definitely deserves your attention.

