Biryani is a celebration on a plate. This single-pot dish is immensely popular globally for its utterly delicious flavour and aromatic complexity. In India, one can find countless varieties of biryani, each prepared with its own unique regional technique and spice blend. Biryani is typically made with basmati rice or a similar long-grain variety, combined with chicken, mutton, or fish. Additionally, whole spices are incorporated for aroma, and the meat or chicken is marinated beforehand. Most biryanis are cooked using the dum (slow cooking) method. While biryani is a complete meal in itself, it can also be served beautifully with a side dish or raita (yogurt salad). If you are a biryani enthusiast preparing for a festival or dinner party, you will appreciate the depth of flavour found in the South.











From the spice coast of Kerala to the Deccan plateau, here are six iconic South Indian biryani recipes you need to try.

Here Are 6 South Indian Biryani Recipes That You Must Try For Lunch And Dinner:

1. Ambur Mutton Biryani Recipe

If you are a mutton lover, you simply must sample the famous Ambur Biryani from Tamil Nadu. Originating from the town of Ambur, this preparation typically uses seeraga samba rice, which is smaller and absorbs the rich spices and flavours of the meat better than basmati. The mutton pieces are marinated with a unique blend of spices, layered with the rice, and finally slow cooked to perfection. This recipe showcases the distinct flavour profile of the region. Click here for the recipe.

2. Malabar Biryani

Continuing our culinary journey along the coast, we arrive in Kerala, home to a lighter, yet equally aromatic preparation. Malabar Biryani is sure to delight seafood lovers. Tender pieces of fish are cooked perfectly with regional spices and Kaima or Jeerakasala rice, offering a delicate, flavourful alternative to the meat-based versions. This dish offers a distinct taste of the Malabar Coast. Click here for the recipe.

3. Calicut Biryani

Moving slightly further along the Malabar Coast, the Calicut chicken biryani presents a quick and easy recipe using chicken and rice with distinct South Indian flavours. It relies on the subtle balance of spices typical of the region. This simple but delicious dish can effortlessly become the centrepiece at any dinner table. Click here for the recipe.

4. Hyderabadi Biryani

Leaving the coast, our next stop is the Deccan heartland of Telangana. Hyderabadi Biryani is an incredibly flavourful and delectable dish, widely regarded as the king of biryanis. This is a favourite for dinner parties across India. Half-boiled rice is layered with fried onions, mint, and pre-cooked mutton, sealed with dough, and meticulously slow-cooked in the 'dum' style. Click here for the recipe.

5. Gongura Chicken Biryani

Following the path of Hyderabadi cuisine, Gongura Chicken Biryani offers a distinctive, tangy taste that sets it apart. Chicken pieces are cooked in a flavourful paste with gongura leaves (sorrel leaves), which contribute a pleasant sourness. The rice is then mixed with aromatic ingredients such as desi ghee, rose water, saffron water, and kewra essence, which collectively make this biryani extremely fragrant. Click here for the recipe.

6. Chettinad Biryani

Finally, for those who crave intensity and heat, Chettinad Biryani is a popular dish and perfect for people who love spicy food. The irresistible Chettinad spice masala contains bold ingredients like black pepper, star anise, and fennel. This powerful, freshly ground masala gives extra zing to the biryani, providing a truly fiery conclusion to our tour. Click here for the recipe.





4 Easy Tips for Making Perfect Biryani At Home:

Creating a biryani of this calibre requires more than just a great recipe; it demands the right technique. When preparing biryani, people often make minor errors that result in the dish not tasting its absolute best. Here are the four essential tips for perfecting any biryani in your own kitchen:





Meat Temperature: Never use chilled chicken or mutton straight from the refrigerator for making biryani. Meat that is too cold significantly prolongs the cooking time, which can affect the final texture of the dish.





Marination is Key: Do not attempt to make biryani with unmarinated chicken or mutton. The marination process allows the meat or chicken to fully absorb flavours and tenderise, resulting in a much richer, more complex taste in the biryani.





Perfecting the Rice: Rice is the main ingredient in biryani, so it is vital to cook it correctly. The rice should not be overcooked or undercooked. Aim to cook the rice to approximately 70 per cent of its desired doneness before the crucial layering process.





The 'Dum' Method: Do not cook biryani on high heat. Cooking it slowly on low heat (the 'dum' method) ensures the rice has time to absorb the subtle flavours of the meat, spices, and other ingredients completely.

Be sure to follow these helpful cookery tips when making perfect biryani at home, and now you have six superb South Indian biryani recipes to try!