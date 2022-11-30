Amid a hectic day at work, all we want is something quick and delicious to eat for lunch. Dal chawal, khichdi, and pulao are a few dishes that come to mind when considering quick and delectable options. However, eating them every other day can become tedious. While ordering something delicious from your favourite restaurant is an option, what if we told you we have a recipe that only takes 15 minutes to prepare? Yes, and that is how long it will take for the food you ordered to arrive anyhow, so why not give this spicy garlic mushroom a shot? With its fiery and piquant flavours, this recipe will instantly liven up any dull meal.





The best part is this spicy garlic mushroom recipe calls for just a few basic and easily accessible ingredients. As you have already guessed, the main ingredients in this dish are the mushroom and the garlic. Garlic is famous for its pungent and distinct bold flavour. Without further ado, let's get started with the recipe.

Quick Mushroom Recipe: How To Make Spicy Garlic Mushroom

Take a blender and start by adding salt, sugar, dried red chillies, garlic, vinegar, or lemon juice. Add a little water and blend until you have a smooth paste.

The next step is to heat oil in a pan and add 1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds, let them splutter. Once done, add finely chopped onion and cook until the onion turns brown.





Time to add the freshly made garlic paste. Stir well and cook on low to medium heat. Mix in the mushroom pieces with the gravy.





Cook with the lid on until the mushrooms are thoroughly combined! Avoid overcooking mushrooms because they will lose their flavour and texture. Serve with chapati, rice, noodles or more. The choice is yours!





Try this at home and let us know how it turned out in the comments below.









