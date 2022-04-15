When it's about momos, there is no denying that it is a much-loved street food dish. The popularity of momos in Delhi is quite evident from the fact that there are vendors lined up in every nook and corner selling a variety of momos. Steamed momos, tandoori momos, fried momos, chocolate momos - there are options galore to pick and choose from. These tiny treats are best paired with accompaniments like spicy red chilli sauce and a hot bowl of soup alongside. The bowl of soup is made with a variety of chopped veggies, spices and seasonings. If you love momos as much as we do, here we bring you an exciting momo soup recipe that enhances the whole Tibetan meal for you. Making it at home is super quick and easy too. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get started with the recipe.





Also read: How To Make Street-Style Momo Chutney With 3 Ingredients





Many people make many kinds of soup to pair their momos with. Some people make clear soup while other may serve chicken/veg stock, but the most popular kind of soup served is manchow soup with a super fiery taste.

Manchow Momo Soup Recipe: How To Make Manchow Momo Soup

You can also prepare this soup when you feel like having something warm and comforting. To begin with the recipe, you first need to finely chop all veggies like cabbage, carrot, onion and capsicum followed ginger and garlic.

The next step is, take a large vessel, fill it with water and add all these veggies into it. Bring it to a boil. Now is the time of adding seasonings and sauces like soya sauce, vinegar, green chilli sauce along with salt and pepper.





For the complete step-by-step detailed recipe of Man chow Momo Soup, click here.





For momos recipe, click here.





Now, you know the drill, try out this soup recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.









