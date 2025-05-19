Indian food does not just change with seasons- it feels the season. As temperatures shift, so do our kitchens. Winter has masala chai, and summer calls for chilled chaas. These food choices are not just about taste; they help the body stay in sync with the weather. When summer hits, most of us look for foods that cool us down, hydrate us, and do not feel heavy. That is exactly where Odisha's Tonka Torani fits in. This fermented rice water drink may not look fancy, but it packs a punch. It smells amazing, has a mild spice kick, and has been keeping Odia households cool for generations.





Also Read: How Starting Your Day With Fermented Rice Water (A Traditional Probiotic) Keeps Gut Healthy

What Makes Odisha's Tonka Torani Stand Out?

Tonka Torani is not one of those bottled coolers with artificial fizz. It is not mass-produced or loaded with sugar. Yet, it has survived for years and is still loved across Odisha, especially in villages.

What makes it special is how it uses everything- nothing goes to waste. In Odia, 'Tonka' means tadka, and 'Torani' means the leftover water from boiled rice. This rice water is mixed with lemon, fresh leaves, and a few everyday ingredients. A hot tadka is added on top, giving it a beautiful flavour boost.

Why Tonka Torani Is A Smart Summer Drink Choice

1. Good For Gut Health

This fermented rice water is rich in probiotics that help with digestion, improve gut bacteria, and support nutrient absorption.

2. Helps Cool The Body

It works like a natural electrolyte, keeping your body temperature stable and helping you stay hydrated during a heatwave.

3. Easy On The Stomach

The tadka with mustard seeds, garlic, and curry leaves does more than add flavour. It helps with bloating, kick-starts digestion, and calms the stomach.

4. Boosts Immunity

The ingredients are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory benefits, which naturally support the immune system.

5. Gluten-Free And Zero-Waste

Since it is made using leftover rice water, it is gluten-free, contains no additives, and cuts down on food waste. It is tasty and sustainable.





Also Read: Panta Bhat Recipe: History, Myths And What To Pair With This Fermented Rice Dish

Tonka Torani Recipe: How To Make Tonka Torani At Home: Simple And Gut-Friendly

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of cooked rice

4 cups water

1/2 cup curd (yoghurt)

1-2 tsp chopped or crushed ginger/mango ginger

4 lemon leaves

2 lemon slices

2 green chillies, chopped

2 sprigs of curry leaves

1 tsp roasted cumin (jeera) powder

2 crushed garlic cloves

Salt as needed

Mustard oil for tadka

Steps To Prepare:

Let the cooked rice soak in water for 24 hours to ferment lightly. Once fermented, mash the rice gently with your hand and strain the water into a mixing bowl. Add curd and stir well. Mix in jeera powder, salt, ginger, green chillies, lemon slices, and lemon leaves. Use your hands to mix - it helps release natural oils from the lemon leaves for added aroma. Heat mustard oil. Toss in garlic and curry leaves. Let them sizzle. Pour this tadka over the rice water mix and stir well. Serve at room temperature. It is refreshing and great for the gut.

Bonus Tip: Turn Leftover Rice Into Pakhala Bhata

Do not throw away the fermented rice after you strain the water.

Mix it with curd, a little salt, and maybe some mustard seeds in hot oil.

And you get Pakhala Bhata- Odisha's ultimate comfort food for summer.

You could even just mix it with curd and salt for a quick version of curd rice. Either way, your gut stays happy.

Quick Fix: Another Way To Make Fermented Rice Water

Next time you boil rice, do not drain that water. Let it sit at room temperature for 24 hours. And there you go - your base for Tonka Torani is ready.

So, the next time you are making rice, do not waste that water. Use it smartly, give it a tadka, and sip your way through the summer like people in Odisha have been doing for years.