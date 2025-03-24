Imagine waking up with a bloated tummy and uneasiness in the body. Sounds off-putting, right? This is why health experts across the globe recommend giving the right start to your day to stay light and hearty throughout. The first step towards a healthy morning is good gut health. And if you have been searching for ways to give your digestive system a fresh start, then look no further. The answer lies in your common kitchen ingredients. Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani, in her recent Instagram post, highlighted one such quintessential kitchen ingredient that we hardly take note of. It's the fermented rice water. Considered a natural probiotic and packed with multiple healing properties, this drink can be the game-changer you have been looking for. "Drink this traditional probiotic drink in the morning, if you have gut issues," she states.





What Is Fermented Rice Water?

To put it simply, it is the water left behind after soaking cooked or raw rice for hours, preferably overnight. Fermentation allows the growth of good bacteria in the water, turning it into a nutritious drink, packed with vitamins, amino acids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani further suggests soaking the rice in a clay pot for better results.

Why Use A Clay Pot?

According to the expert, clay pot has properties that help enhance fermentation naturally. It also helps maintain the cooling properties and balance the pH level of the water. These factors make the drink healthier. Alongside, clay helps add minerals like calcium and magnesium to the drink, boosting overall health.

Health Benefits Of Fermented Rice Water:

1. Reduces gut inflammation:

Fermented rice water is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that cool down your stomach, reduce inflammation, preventing bloating and acidity.

2. Aids digestion:

Fermentation helps the growth of good bacteria in your gut, which further leads to better nutrient absorption, improving digestion and metabolism.

3. Supports immunity:

Good gut health is directly linked to stronger immunity. And thanks to the growth of good bacteria, your overall immune system gets better, preventing various health issues.





How To Make Fermented Rice Water:

Besides talking about the health benefits, Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani also shared the recipe for the traditional probiotic drink - fermented rice water.

To start with, soak half a cup of rice in two cups of water. Use a clay pot for better results.

Leave it overnight at room temperature.

The next morning, strain the rice and drink the water empty stomach.

Watch the video here:

Now that you know about this traditional health drink, we suggest giving it a try to give your day a healthy start. Trust us, your gut will thank you later.