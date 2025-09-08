Rajasthani cuisine is known for its culture, rich flavours, and visually appealing dishes. Classic recipes like Pyaaz ki Kachori, Papad ki Sabzi, Lal Maan, and Gatte ki Sabzi are staples in homes across Rajasthan. These dishes are traditionally made with bold spices, offering a distinctive and spicy taste. Those who enjoy flavoursome and rich food often gravitate towards Rajasthani cuisine. For something slightly different yet equally authentic, Veg Jaipuri is a must-try. This colourful vegetable curry is celebrated for its unique taste, creamy texture, and vibrant appearance, making it a favourite across India.

What Is Special About Veg Jaipuri

Veg Jaipuri is a simple, rich, and visually vibrant curry. Similar to North Indian mixed vegetable curry, it is prepared with a combination of several vegetables, paneer, and aromatic spices. The dish traces its roots to the royal Mughlai kitchens and Rajasthani culinary traditions. Although it originated in Jaipur, its popularity has spread far and wide. The creamy gravy, balanced spices, and soft paneer make it an ideal dish for both casual meals and festive occasions. Its colourful presentation and unique flavours set it apart from regular mixed vegetable curries.





Ingredients For Veg Jaipuri

3 medium chopped onions





2 medium chopped tomatoes





1 chopped capsicum





1/2 cup chopped carrots





1/2 cup green peas





1/2 cup cubed paneer





1/4 cup tomato puree





1 tsp garam masala





Salt to taste





1 tsp red chilli powder





1/2 tsp turmeric





7-8 cashew nuts





1 tbsp coriander seeds





Coriander leaves for garnish





2 tbsp ghee

Step-by-Step Recipe Of Veg Jaipuri

1. Saute Cashew

Begin by heating ghee in a pan. Add coriander seeds and cashew nuts to infuse the curry with a subtle and distinctive flavour. This step lays the foundation for a rich, nutty taste.

2. Make A Paste

Add slit green chillies and sauté the mixture for 4 to 5 minutes. Once lightly browned, grind the mixture into a fine paste. This paste will enhance the overall texture and depth of flavour in the curry.

3. Prepare The Gravy

For the gravy, take chopped green beans, carrots, and peas. Half boil them on medium flame to retain their natural crunch and colour. This ensures that the vegetables remain visually appealing and do not overcook in the curry.

4. Cook The Onion

In the same pan, heat ghee again. Add finely chopped onions, ginger, and garlic. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown, releasing a fragrant aroma that forms the base of the curry.

5. Sauté Tomatoes

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft and mushy. Sprinkle garam masala and mix well, creating a thick, aromatic base for the vegetables.

6. Mix The Boiled Vegetables

Once the tomato-onion mixture is ready, add the powdered cashew-chilli paste along with the boiled vegetables, chopped capsicum, and tomato puree. Season with salt to taste and stir to combine everything evenly.

7. Time To Add Paneer

Add cubed paneer along with fresh cream. Gently mix to avoid breaking the paneer. Finally, garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves to enhance both flavour and colour.

8. Pair It Right

This sabzi pairs beautifully with vegetable bread, lachha paratha, tandoori roti, or steamed rice. Adding a side of raita or a fresh salad completes the meal, making it suitable for festivals, family gatherings, or dinner parties.

Health Benefits Of Veg Jaipuri

Veg Jaipuri is not only delicious but also nutritious. The variety of vegetables provide vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants, while paneer adds protein and calcium. Ghee aids digestion and enhances the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. This makes the curry a wholesome and balanced meal suitable for adults and children alike.

Storage And Leftovers

Veg Jaipuri can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days. Reheat gently on a low flame to preserve the creamy texture and prevent the vegetables from becoming mushy. For longer storage, freeze in portions and thaw before reheating. Avoid microwaving directly to maintain even consistency.











Adjusting Spice And Flavour

The spice level in Veg Jaipuri can be adjusted according to preference. Reduce red chilli powder or omit green chillies for a milder curry. Add extra garam masala at the end for a more aromatic version. You can also increase the cashew paste or cream to make the curry richer and creamier.

Tips To Add Richness In Veg Jaipuri

For added richness, vegetables can either be boiled separately or cooked directly in the pan. Prepare the tomato and onion gravy and then mix in the vegetables. Breaking a papad into pieces and adding it to the curry adds a unique texture. Finishing with cashew paste and fresh cream enhances the indulgent quality, making it perfect for special occasions.

Cultural Note

Veg Jaipuri reflects the culinary traditions of Jaipur, where Mughlai richness meets Rajasthani spice. The vibrant colours, creamy texture, and balanced flavours make it a dish that is both festive and comforting, appealing to diners across generations.

Try this recipe at home to prepare a vibrant, aromatic, and satisfying meal that will impress your family and guests alike.