We're always on the lookout for new and exciting snacks, aren't we? But how many times can we reach for the same samosas or pakodas? If your snack routine feels a little tired, it's time to shake things up with something different-something crispy, flavourful, and surprisingly wholesome. Enter Rajasthani Kache Kele Koftas, a game-changing evening bite that's perfect with a steaming cup of chai. This innovative recipe, shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay, gives the humble raw banana a delicious makeover, pairing it with warming spices and a crisp besan coating. Ready in just a few minutes, this snack strikes the right balance between tradition and creativity. Before we dive into the recipe, let's answer a few questions you might have about these unique koftas.

What Makes Rajasthani Kache Kele (Raw Banana) Koftas A Must-Try?

These koftas take a detour from the usual potato or paneer-based varieties. Raw bananas are mashed and mixed with fragrant ingredients like mint, green chillies, raisins, and spices, then coated in a light gram flour batter and deep-fried until golden. The result? A crispy exterior with a soft, slightly sweet-and-spicy centre that's unlike anything you've had before. Think: the comfort of a pakoda but with a refreshing twist.

Are These Koftas Healthy?

Well, it depends on how you prepare them. In their classic form, they are deep-fried, which are not exactly light. But you can easily air-fry or bake them for a healthier version without compromising on taste. Raw bananas are also fibre-rich and gut-friendly, making these koftas more nutritious than they let on.

What Can You Serve Them With?

These koftas pair beautifully with sweet or tangy chutneys. You can also try:

Classic pudina chutney

Khatti-meethi imli chutney

Mint-yoghurt dip for a creamy balance

How To Make Rajasthani Kache Kele Koftas

Step-by-step recipe:

In a mixing bowl, mash boiled raw bananas and add cashews, raisins, mint, coriander, green chillies, pomegranate seeds, peas, and dry spices.

Mix well and shape into lemon-sized balls.

In another bowl, combine besan, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, ajwain, and a pinch of baking soda.

Gradually add water to create a smooth, flowing batter.

Heat oil in a deep pan. Dip each kofta ball into the batter and carefully slide into hot oil.

Fry until golden and crisp. Drain on a paper towel and serve immediately.

Final Thought

Whether you are hosting friends or just need something crunchy with your chai, these Rajasthani Kache Kele Koftas are a refreshing change from the usual suspects. Bold in flavour, easy to customise, and deeply satisfying, this snack deserves a spot in your evening rotation.

Happy snacking!