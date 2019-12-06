How To Make Winter Special Gajar Ki Kheer At Home 

The aromatic dessert could be an ideal addition to dinner spreads

Carrot is so versatile that the moment you see it you are either thinking about salads or desserts. And the moment you think about carrot-based dessert, gajar ka halwa is one of the first things to pop into our minds. Piping hot and greasy, gajar ka halwa is one of our most beloved winter staples. But there are so many ways in which you can use carrot in desserts. Their natural sweetness helps uplift the dessert and make it even richer. And we have a recipe that is sure to impress.





Gajar ki kheer is one of the very popular preparations from north India. Just like gajar ka halwa, this kheer is also made with grated carrots, a hot of chunky nuts and milk. The aromatic dessert could be an ideal addition to any family gathering, Sunday brunch or picnic. If you ask us, we can have it anytime of the day. It is also very easy to prepare, make sure you do not overcook it. Kheer is supposed to be milky; you do not want to end up with a sweet carrot muddle. Keep on stirring the kheer if you want a rich consistency. Top it with any nuts and dry fruits of your choice. So without further ado, let's get started with the recipe.











Ingredients:

¼ cup of raisins,





¼ cup of cashews





10 almond slivers





½ kg red carrots, grated





1 tablespoon sugar





2 green cardamom, powdered











Recipe Of Gajar Ki Kheer:

1. Peel and grate the carrots, set aside.

2. Now, take a heavy-bottom pan or kadhai and add the carrots. Cook the carrots over medium heat for over two minutes. Keep stirring them.





3. Add milk and bring the carrots to boil. Lower the flame and continue cooking, until the mixture reduces to 1/3rd of the original. Do not forget to stir occasionally.





4. Add the sugar and increase the flame again. Keep stirring. After two minutes bring down the heat and simmer for 1-2 minutes.





5. Add the cardamom powder, cashews and raisins. Turn off the heat after 2 minutes of stirring. Allow it to cool





6. Serve with garnish of slivered almonds.











Sounds easy? Try it at home and let us know what you felt in the comments section below! You cans serve the kheer hot or cold, depending upon your preference.







