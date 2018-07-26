How To Peel Kiwi: 4 Benefits Of Kiwi You Never Knew

Shubham Bhatnagar | Updated: July 26, 2018 10:54 IST
Kiwi, also known as kiwifruit and Chinese gooseberries, is a versatile fruit, which we all must have seen in our salads, ice-creams, dessert garnishing, marinades and pavlovas. The enzymes in kiwifruit also make it an excellent tenderiser for meat. It is quite popular in Asia and Australia, and in the last few decades, the fruit has gained popularity in the western countries as well. While we credit apple as the most nutritious fruit, kiwi too is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals and works in many ways to give you a nutritional boost. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams serving of kiwifruit has 61 calories, 14.66 grams of carbohydrates, 1.14 grams of protein, 0.52 gram of fat and 3 grams of fibre. Kiwifruit is also known for its intriguing appearance and taste. With fuzzy brown exterior and glistening, bright green flesh, kiwi is juicy and refreshing with a sweet and tarty taste. The fruit is usually peeled and eaten raw. You may also use it while making pastries, smoothies and other desserts. But, first let's learn how to peel kiwi.
There are three ways to peel kiwi: first, by using a knife or vegetable peeler; second, with the help of a spoon or fruit scooper; and third, by simply blanching it. Removing the skin with a knife or vegetable peeler is the easiest method, so is the method where you scoop out the flesh with a spoon.
Method 1. Using A Knife Or Vegetable Peeler
Method 2: Using A Spoon Or Fruit Scooper
Method 3: Removing The Skin By Blanching It
While there are many ways to peel kiwi and add it to your favourite dessert, salad or smoothie, this wonder fruit is brimming with essential vitamins and minerals that will give you a nutritional boost.
Rich In Vitamin C
As per nutritional break-up of kiwi fruit, per 100 grams contain 92.7 grams of vitamin C, which is almost twice that of lemons and oranges. Vitamin C acts as powerful antioxidant, which is known to eliminate free radicals that could cause inflammation. Moreover, vitamin C also helps in boosting the immunity of the body against harmful pathogens.
Excellent Source Of Dietary Fibre
Kiwi is full of dietary fibre, which helps in the prevention of numerous diseases. Consumption of fibre-rich foods can lower the risks of both cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease (CHD). Moreover, they will keep the hunger pangs at bay. High fibre foods keep you full for longer and control metabolic markers like blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.
Improves Digestion
Kiwi comprises an enzyme known as actinidain, which is known for its protein-dissolving properties. Perhaps, this is why it is also used as a meat tenderiser. In addition, kiwi helps in the digestion of proteins in the body and is also known to help the ones who are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.
Power-Packed With Vitamins And Minerals
Kiwi is power-packed with vitamins and minerals including vitamins A, B6, B12, E, and potassium, calcium, iron and magnesium. All these nutrients contribute to the proper functioning of the body such as blood circulation through the vessels, iron absorption for healthy bones and teeth, good vision, etc.
In addition to the above-mentioned qualities, kiwi contains omega 3 fatty acids, carotenoids, polyphenols, and promotes heart health.
