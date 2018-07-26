How To Peel Kiwi: 4 Benefits Of Kiwi You Never Knew

Highlights Kiwifruit is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals

Kiwifruit is also known for its intriguing appearance and taste

Kiwifruit is usually peeled and eaten raw

Kiwi, also known as kiwifruit and Chinese gooseberries, is a versatile fruit, which we all must have seen in our salads, ice-creams, dessert garnishing, marinades and pavlovas. The enzymes in kiwifruit also make it an excellent tenderiser for meat. It is quite popular in Asia and Australia, and in the last few decades, the fruit has gained popularity in the western countries as well. While we credit apple as the most nutritious fruit, kiwi too is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals and works in many ways to give you a nutritional boost. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams serving of kiwifruit has 61 calories, 14.66 grams of carbohydrates, 1.14 grams of protein, 0.52 gram of fat and 3 grams of fibre. Kiwifruit is also known for its intriguing appearance and taste. With fuzzy brown exterior and glistening, bright green flesh, kiwi is juicy and refreshing with a sweet and tarty taste. The fruit is usually peeled and eaten raw. You may also use it while making pastries, smoothies and other desserts. But, first let's learn how to peel kiwi.





There are three ways to peel kiwi: first, by using a knife or vegetable peeler; second, with the help of a spoon or fruit scooper; and third, by simply blanching it. Removing the skin with a knife or vegetable peeler is the easiest method, so is the method where you scoop out the flesh with a spoon.





How To Peel Kiwi: 3 Easy Methods To Peel Kiwi In Less Than Five Minutes:



Method 1. Using A Knife Or Vegetable Peeler





Hold the kiwi with your non-dominant hand and knife or vegetable peer in your dominant hand. Place the blade of the serrated knife or peeler at the top of the fruit, and apply gentle pressure to make a small nick in the skin to get a hold. Now, start to peel the kiwi lengthwise. Make sure you don't cut the fruit deeply, or else you will remove too much of the flesh. Work your way around the whole kiwifruit using the gentle sawing motion.

How to peel kiwi: Use a serrated knife to peel kiwi.





Method 2: Using A Spoon Or Fruit Scooper





Take a serrated knife and cut off both ends of the kiwi. Slip a spoon or fruit scooper in between the skin and the flesh of the kiwi. Apply a little pressure against the skin and gently turn the kiwi with your non-dominant hand, scooping the flesh away from the skin. It is when the spoon gets back to the starting point, there you have it; the kiwi will pop out of the skin.

How to peel kiwi: Use spoon or fruit scooper to peel kiwi.





Method 3: Removing The Skin By Blanching It





Take a heavy-bottomed pot and fill it with enough water to cover the kiwi. Bring the water to a rolling boil and drop the kiwi into the boiling water. Blanch it for not more than 25 to 30 seconds. Now, take out the kiwi from the pot and run it under cold water. Make sure it is now cool for you to touch it. Now, slowly start to peel off the skin with your fingers. There you have it, peeled kiwi for you.

How to peel kiwi: Remove the skin by blanching it.







While there are many ways to peel kiwi and add it to your favourite dessert, salad or smoothie, this wonder fruit is brimming with essential vitamins and minerals that will give you a nutritional boost.





Here Are Some Benefits Of Including Kiwifruit In Our Diet:

Rich In Vitamin C





As per nutritional break-up of kiwi fruit, per 100 grams contain 92.7 grams of vitamin C, which is almost twice that of lemons and oranges. Vitamin C acts as powerful antioxidant, which is known to eliminate free radicals that could cause inflammation. Moreover, vitamin C also helps in boosting the immunity of the body against harmful pathogens.





Excellent Source Of Dietary Fibre





Kiwi is full of dietary fibre, which helps in the prevention of numerous diseases. Consumption of fibre-rich foods can lower the risks of both cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease (CHD). Moreover, they will keep the hunger pangs at bay. High fibre foods keep you full for longer and control metabolic markers like blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.





Improves Digestion





Kiwi comprises an enzyme known as actinidain, which is known for its protein-dissolving properties. Perhaps, this is why it is also used as a meat tenderiser. In addition, kiwi helps in the digestion of proteins in the body and is also known to help the ones who are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.





Power-Packed With Vitamins And Minerals





Kiwi is power-packed with vitamins and minerals including vitamins A, B6, B12, E, and potassium, calcium, iron and magnesium. All these nutrients contribute to the proper functioning of the body such as blood circulation through the vessels, iron absorption for healthy bones and teeth, good vision, etc.





In addition to the above-mentioned qualities, kiwi contains omega 3 fatty acids, carotenoids, polyphenols, and promotes heart health.









