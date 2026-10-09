Lauki is a common vegetable in many Indian households. While some people may not be fond of it, those who know its health benefits often include it in their meals. Many of us buy a fresh lauki but do not get the time to cook it immediately. As a result, it often sits in the refrigerator and starts to wilt. Once that happens, peeling and cooking it can become difficult.





If this sounds familiar, don't worry. With the right storage methods, you can keep lauki fresh for days.





ALSO READ | Can't Finish Whole Lauki? This Brilliant Hack Keeps It Fresh For A Week

Tips To Keep Lauki Fresh

Avoid Plastic Bags

Do not store lauki in a tightly sealed plastic bag. The moisture released by the vegetable gets trapped inside, which can cause it to spoil more quickly. As soon as you bring lauki home, remove it from the plastic bag and place it in the vegetable compartment of your refrigerator.

Keep It Away From Fruits

Avoid storing lauki next to fruits such as apples and bananas. These fruits release natural gases that can speed up the ripening process and cause vegetables to deteriorate faster.





ALSO READ | How I Make Lauki Kofta Curry With Koftas That Never Break

Wrap It In A Cotton Cloth

One of the easiest ways to keep lauki fresh is to wrap it in a clean cotton cloth before refrigerating it. The cloth helps absorb excess moisture while preventing the vegetable from drying out. Place the wrapped lauki in the vegetable crisper drawer for best results.

How To Store Cut Lauki

Often, we use only a portion of a lauki and save the rest for later. However, the exposed surface can dry out or spoil when left uncovered. Here are a few simple ways to store cut lauki properly:

Use Cling Wrap

Wrap the cut end tightly with cling wrap. This helps prevent moisture loss and keeps the lauki fresh for longer.

Use Aluminium Foil

If cling wrap is not available, aluminium foil works just as well. Cover the exposed portion securely before placing it in the refrigerator.

Store In An Airtight Container

You can also cut the remaining lauki into smaller pieces and store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. This makes it convenient to use whenever needed and helps maintain freshness.





Final Tip





A few simple storage habits can go a long way in keeping lauki fresh and reducing food waste. Try these methods the next time you bring home a bottle gourd, and enjoy using it in your meals for days without worrying about it spoiling.