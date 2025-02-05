We've all been there - cut a vegetable thinking we'll use it all, only to end up with leftovers we forget in the fridge. Eventually, they spoil, and we have to throw them away. One common culprit? Lauki (bottle gourd). Since it's usually large, finishing it in one go can be a challenge, and the unused half often goes to waste. But what if we told you there's a way to keep half-cut lauki fresh for up to a week? Yes, you heard that right. A clever food storage hack is making the rounds on social media, showing how you can easily extend the shelf life of lauki - so you won't have to bin it.

How To Keep Half-Cut Lauki Fresh For A Week

The viral hack was shared by Instagram page @mommywithatwist. In the video, a woman demonstrates a simple trick to store lauki for longer. The solution? Aluminium foil. All you need to do is wrap the cut side of the lauki with aluminium foil. This helps keep it fresh by preventing air exposure. That's it - no fancy gadgets, no extra effort!

Watch the full video here:

Since being posted, the video has racked up over 80K views and plenty of comments. Some people loved the tip, while others had concerns about using aluminium foil for food storage. Others even asked how to store different vegetables. Here's what some users said:





"Super amazing hack, love it."

"Thank you so much, ma'am."

"Jab bhi next time use karna ho, cut the black part of the lauki instead of using aluminium foil." (Whenever you decide to use lauki next, cut the black part instead of using aluminium foil.)

"Bringing aluminium (especially foil) into contact with food is not a good idea!"

"How to store half-cut brinjal?"

"This is a really useful hack, I will definitely try it out."

"Aluminium foil is dangerous to use."





Would you try this lauki hack? Let us know your thoughts!