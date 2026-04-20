There is hardly anyone who does not enjoy a juicy muskmelon during the summer season. Like watermelon, sweet and ripe muskmelons are in high demand when temperatures rise. This fruit is not just refreshing but also highly beneficial for health. Its high-water content helps keep the body hydrated, while the fibre supports better digestion during hot weather.





In summer, many people tend to store fruits straight in the refrigerator. However, not all fruits need refrigeration. Muskmelon requires a little care to ensure it stays fresh, sweet and safe to eat. Many people are unsure whether muskmelon should be kept at room temperature or in the fridge, especially once it is cut. Here is a simple guide to help you store muskmelon correctly and enjoy it throughout the season.





People often bring muskmelon home and place it directly in the refrigerator, which is not always the right approach. Whole muskmelons should be kept at room temperature in a cool, dry spot away from direct sunlight. This allows slightly unripe melons to ripen properly. Storing them at room temperature also helps retain natural sweetness and juiciness, ensuring better taste when cut.

Also Read: Benefits Of Muskmelon: 7 More Reasons To Love The Summer Fruit

Photo Credit: Freepik

5 Tips To Store Muskmelon:

Sliced Muskmelon Storage

Once muskmelon is cut, it must be refrigerated. Place the slices in an airtight container before storing them in the fridge. This helps maintain freshness and prevents the fruit from absorbing other food smells. Proper storage also reduces the chances of the melon spoiling too quickly.

Cover Half Cut Muskmelon Properly

If half of a muskmelon remains unused, cover the cut surface tightly using cling film or aluminium foil. This prevents air exposure, which can dry out the fruit and affect its taste. Always place the wrapped melon in the refrigerator for best results.





Also Read: 5 Easy Muskmelon (Kharbuja) Recipes For Detox And Good Immunity

Prevent Odour Transfer in the Refrigerator

Muskmelon has a strong and distinct aroma that can mix with other foods in the fridge. To avoid this, keep it always sealed. Placing a small bowl of baking soda nearby can also help absorb unwanted odours and keep your refrigerator fresh.

Control Excess Moisture

Excess moisture can cause muskmelon pieces to spoil faster. Line the airtight container with a clean tissue or paper towel before placing the fruit inside. This simple step absorbs moisture and helps extend the freshness of the melon.

Additional Storage Tips

Always wash muskmelon thoroughly before cutting it.

Consume cut muskmelon within 2-3 days for best taste and safety.

Keep muskmelon away from other fruits in the fridge to prevent flavour transfer.

Stored correctly, muskmelon remains fresh, juicy and safe to eat, helping you enjoy this summer favourite at its best.