During childhood, we all had certain favourite foods, didn't we? Eating them gave us pure joy, and everything instantly seemed to be alright. Among the many, Jim Jam biscuits were quite popular. Vanilla cream sandwiched between two crispy biscuits and topped with juicy jam - these small circles were our gateway to happiness. If you're a Jim Jam biscuit lover, just like us, we have something exciting to share that will make your love for them even greater. Introducing: Jim Jam Cheesecake. This unique recipe reimagines these classic biscuits in the most stunning way, transforming them into an indulgent dessert. This weekend, treat yourself to this heavenly creation and experience nostalgia in every bite.

What Makes Jim Jam Cheesecake Perfect For The Weekend?

Jim Jam cheesecake offers a rich and creamy texture, making it an absolute delight to savour over the weekend. The crumbly biscuit layer at the bottom further adds to its deliciousness. Whether you wish to make it for yourself or your guests - it is sure to impress.

Do You Need An Oven To Make Jim Jam Cheesecake?

Absolutely not! This is a no-bake cheesecake recipe, so you need not worry if you don't have an oven at home. All you need is your trusty refrigerator, and you're good to go! Plus, the recipe also doesn't require any fancy ingredients or equipment.

How To Make Jim Jam Cheesecake At Home | Jim Jam Cheesecake Recipe

You'll be happy to know that making Jim Jam cheesecake at home is a breeze. Follow these steps to make it to perfection:





Prepare The Base





Start by crushing the bottom layers of the Jim Jam biscuits to a coarse consistency. Combine them with melted butter and mix well. Press the mixture into a cheesecake mould lined with butter paper. Set aside.





Make The Cream Cheese Mixture





In a bowl, whip the whipping cream until stiff peaks form. In a separate bowl, combine cream cheese, castor sugar, and the cream from the Jim Jam biscuits. Whip until smooth and fluffy. Add vanilla bean paste and lemon zest.





Prepare The Jelly





In a saucepan, bring 1 litre of water to a boil. Add the jelly premix crystals , stir well, and boil for one minute.





Assemble The Cheesecake





Pour half of the cream cheese mixture into the prepared base and allow it to sit for 15 mins. Once set, pour the jelly mixture over the cream cheese layer. Let the jelly set. Pipe the remaining cream cheese mixture on top. Garnish with the top layer of the biscuits. Serve chilled!

So, what are you waiting for? Try making this delicious cheesecake at home and make your weekend extra indulgent!