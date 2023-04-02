Rich, creamy and decadent - cheesecakes define indulgence in the true sense. Made with one or more layers of soft cream cheese and a buttery biscuit crust, it's quite difficult to resist indulging in this sweet delight. Not only this, but cheesecakes are also extremely versatile and can be flavoured in many ways. Be it a classic New York-style cheesecake, blueberry cheesecake, mango cheesecake or chocolate cheesecake, they all taste equally divine! Another such cheesecake that has a huge fan following is biscoff cheesecake. As the name suggests, this cheesecake is made with classic biscoff biscuits and spread.





Also Read: 13 Best Eggless Cake Recipes | Easy Eggless Cake Recipes





Biscoff biscuits are a type of caramelised biscuit that originated in Belgium. Recently, they have gained immense popularity all around the world, and people are experimenting with them in numerous ways. The crust of this cheesecake is made with biscoff cookies and topped with biscoff spread-flavoured whipped cream. It has a rich and creamy texture and is perfect for weekend indulgence. Garnish it with additional crumbled biscuits or caramel sauce and enjoy! Check out the recipe below:

No-Bake Biscoff Cheesecake Recipe: How To Make No-Bake Biscoff Cheesecake

Savour on homemade no-bake cheese cake. Photo Credit: istock

To make this cheesecake, first, combine biscoff biscuits and melted butter in a mixing bowl. Gently press this mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan and refrigerate while you prepare the filling. To make the filling, in a bowl, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until light and fluffy.





Add the biscoff spread and vanilla extract. Continue to beat the mixture until smooth. In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream until soft peaks form. (This will take around 7-8 mins). Now, fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until well combined. Pour this filling over the prepared crust and smooth the top with a spatula.





Also Read: Coffee Banana Cake Recipe: Make This Coffee-Infused Banana Cake For A Sweet Treat





Refrigerate the cheesecake for at least 4-5 hours, or until firm. Once it's ready to serve, remove the cheesecake from the springform pan and top it with some more biscoff spread. Slice into equal portions and garnish with additional biscuits or whipped cream.





For the complete recipe of no-bake biscoff cheesecake, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delectable cheesecake at home this weekend and enjoy it with your friends and family. Happy Baking!