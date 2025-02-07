Your kitchen is the heart of your home, and let's be honest-good cookware makes all the difference. While ingredients and cooking techniques matter, the right utensils are just as important. Sometimes, a recipe calls for a specific type of cookware-like microwave-safe bowls for heating or non-stick pans for frying. Lately, glass cookware has become a popular choice. It looks great, is toxin-free, and feels fancy. But if you don't handle it properly, it can break way too easily. If you've got glass cookware in your kitchen, here are some important tips to make sure it lasts.





Keep It Safe From Thermal Shock

Glass cookware and sudden temperature changes don't mix. If you put a cold glass dish straight onto a hot stove or dunk a hot one into cold water, it can crack or shatter. Always let it adjust to room temperature before exposing it to extreme heat or cold.

No Direct Flame, Please

Never place glass cookware directly on a gas stove. The direct heat can cause it to crack. If you need to use it on a stove, place an iron grill or a heat diffuser underneath first.

Don't Put It in a Preheated Oven

If you're using glass cookware in the oven, don't toss it into an already hot oven. The sudden temperature change can cause it to crack. Instead, let the glass warm up gradually along with the oven.

Be Gentle When Cleaning

Scrubbing glass cookware with a hard brush or rough scrubber can leave scratches and weaken it over time. Stick to a mild dishwashing liquid and a soft sponge. For deep cleaning, soak it in a baking soda and lukewarm water solution before washing as usual.

Pick the Right Glass Cookware

Not all glass cookware is made the same. Borosilicate glass is the best choice for high temperatures and is considered the safest for cooking. When buying, check if the cookware is compatible with your oven, microwave, or induction stove.





Now that you know these tips, your glass cookware will stay in great shape for longer!