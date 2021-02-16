Hypertension Diet: This Quick Potato Soup Could Keep Your BP in Check, Recipe Inside

Hypertension is a common condition

Highlights Hypertension is a common condition

If left untreated, hypertension could lead to strokes

Hypertension could be managed with good diet

Hypertension (or high blood pressure) has emerged to be one of the most common cardiac conditions in today's world. What was for a longtime considered a condition afflicting the elderly is now becoming increasingly rampant among youngsters too. Hypertension is a condition in which the force of blood against the artery walls in very high, lack of timely intervention and preventive steps may lead to stroke. If your BP is consistently above 140/100, you are most likely to be a suffering from hypertension and you must consult a doctor soon. While it is of utmost importance to take the prescribed meds, you should also steer clear of overtly salty, spicy and fried foods. These are known to spike your BP levels. Which brings us to what you should have. Did you know potatoes are a great idea? No kidding!





(Also Read: 6 Healthy Drinks For Managing High Blood Pressure Or Hypertension)





Potatoes have gained a bad rep in the world of health and fitness, and let's admit it, the moment we see potatoes we are only thinking about how soon we can use it to make fries, chips, or chaat. Potatoes, if consumed in moderation and cooked the right way, could actually do wonders for your blood pressure control.





According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Potatoes are high in chlorogenic acid and anthocyanins, chemicals that help to lower blood pressure."

(Also Read: 7 Surprising Foods That May Give You High Blood Pressure)





Moreover, they are also a very good source of potassium. Potassium helps negate the damage done by sodium. It helps you expel extra sodium through your urine. Being a rich source of antioxidants, potatoes are good for overall heart health and immunity. It also keeps inflammation at bay.







Almost equally effective in keeping BP in check is spinach, which is again a treasure of antioxidants and potassium. This soup uses a combination of both, making the treat both a healthy and yummy one.





This spinach and potato soup also uses cream and full fat milk, if you are trying to cut back on carbs, you could perhaps avoid it. There is a pinch of salt used in the recipe, which could also be done away with or replaced with something healthier like rock salt.





Promoted

Here is the full recipe of Spinach and potato soup.





Try it at home and let us know how you like dit in the comments below.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



