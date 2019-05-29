Hypertension Diet: This Summer Juice May Help Keep Your Blood Pressure Levels In Check

Highlights Hypertension is a common cardiovascular disorder

High blood pressure may up stroke risk

Watermelon is high on potassium

Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most common heart ailments around the globe. High blood pressure is a condition where the force of blood against your artery walls is too high. In absence of any preventive steps, high blood pressure could even lead to a stroke. According to many studies, salty, oily and heavily processed foods could up BP levels. While it is okay to indulge once in a while, doing so regularly could take a toll on your heart. Fortunately, summer season comes loaded with a lot of fruits, veggies and herbs that can help manage blood pressure levels too. This delicious recipe of watermelon mint juice is one such recipe you may include in your high blood pressure diet.











Why does the juice work? It is because of the power-packed ingredients that are used in making of this beverage. Have a look:







1. Watermelon





Hypertension patients are always advised to keep their salt intake in check. This is because excess sodium tends to exert pressure on blood vessels; constricted blood vessels then block smooth inflow of blood. If you are struggling with high blood pressure, you should include more potassium-rich foods in your diet. Potassium acts as a vasodilator. It negates the ill-effects of sodium. Watermelon is enriched with amounts of potassium that helps keep blood pressure spikes under check. It is also a good source of lycopene, which can do wonders for your heart health. A treasure trove of antioxidants, watermelon comes loaded with beta-carotene and immunity-boosting vitamin C.

2. Mint





Mint is one of India's oldest summer staples. According to some experts, mint leaves contain properties that may help prevent arterial plaque, which obstructs blood flow. Restricted blood flow tends to spike blood pressure levels.





(Also Read: Summer Kitchen Hacks: How To Keep Mint Leaves Fresh For Longer)





3. Cumin powder





The recipe also makes use of roasted cumin powder or jeera masala. A pinch of cumin is said to have heart-protective properties. Jeera has decent amount of potassium as well.





4. Rock salt





Instead of regular table salt, the recipe uses black salt, which is a much healthier alternative to table salt. Too much of table salt is said to elevate blood pressure and cholesterol levels.





(Also Read: 15 Incredible Rock Salt (Sendha Namak) Benefits for Skin, Hair and Overall Health)





How to Make Watermelon Mint Juice?







You would need:











1 small-medium sized watermelon, deseeded and chopped in small pieces





2 tablespoon of mint leaves





1 teaspoon of cumin powder





1 teaspoon of rock salt











Method:











1. In a blender, blend all watermelon chunks together.





2. Next, throw in the mint leaves, cumin powder and black salt and blend again. You can choose to avoid black salt if you are unsure of how it may impact your blood pressure levels.





3. Blend until smooth.





4. Drink it fresh.





Make sure you do not go overboard with this juice. Anything in excess could prove to be harmful in the long run.















(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



