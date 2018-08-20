Lentils For High Blood Pressure: Why You Should Add Lentils To Your Diet

Lentils like urad dal, moong dal, masoor dal, toor dal and black eyed peas are widely consumed in Indian households. A warm plateful of khichdi or rice dal is a staple in most regions across the country. These protein-rich legumes are known to offer many health benefits. Many studies have reported that lentils have the second-highest ratio of protein per calorie of any legume, after soybeans. Along with other legumes, lentils are also great sources of B vitamins and antioxidants that keep your overall health in check. Turns out, they also help reduce high blood pressure too. In fact, the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) study reported that a diet rich in lentils and whole grains was associated with lowering blood pressure.





According to the book, Healing Foods, lentils of all types are extremely high in molybdenum and iron, making them an excellent food for helping to oxygenate the blood and aid the release of cellular energy. The insoluble fibre on lentils helps to keep cholesterol and blood pressure at healthy levels.





As per Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach, Shilpa Arora, "If the body does not flush and retain sodium effectively, chances of suffering from high blood pressure increases. Lentils are full of fibre that helps with balancing insulin resistance. Low insulin levels and balanced blood sugar help the kidneys to flush toxins out of our cells, moreover, help manage blood pressure well." According to study results presented by the University of Manitoba at the American Heart Association's annual conference, eating lentils could improve blood vessel health. According to the researchers, lentils provide a non-pharmacological way of treating diseases linked with blood vessel dysfunction.

Lentils are full of fibre that helps with balancing insulin resistance





How To Use Lentils In Your Diet For High Blood Pressure

According to the book, 'Healing Foods', "dried lentils are deficient in two essential amino acids, cysteine and methionine. However, sprouting their levels of all amino acids, and produces a food that is a complete protein in its own right." Nutritionist Shilpa Arora agrees, "Eat sprouted lentils for added nutrients and better absorption of nutrients."





Here Are Some More Ways To Add Lentils In Your Diet:





Toss cooked lentils into a leafy green salad. Make dal and kidney bean tikkis and enjoy with coriander chutney. Add cooked dals in your atta and make protein-rich dal ke parathe for your breakfast. Toss some boiled chickpeas in salads or make a chickpea chaat with chopped tomatoes, onions along with a dash of lemon, salt and red chilli powder. Eat dals with rice and ghee to ensure absorbing nutrients well.

Enjoy your share of lentils and keep a check on high blood pressure. Make sure you consult your doctor before switching to these foods.







