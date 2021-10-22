When it comes to making something quick and comforting, there are many recipes that we can easily whip up. And two such recipes that we enjoy having are idli and dhokla. These two recipes have a separate fan base and provide a nourishing taste that keeps us fill for a longer time. One is eaten with sweet tamarind chutney and other with a lip-smacking sambar - but have you ever thought of mixing these two to create a new dish? Well, if not, then here we bring you a yummy recipe of idli dhokla that you will love to devour! As interesting as this dish sounds, we can assure you that the taste of it is also amazing. This recipe only requires a few ingredients and can be made in just a few minutes.





In this dish, you would require besan, rava, some spices and fruit salt. When it's cooked, the idli dhoklas are tempered with classic south Indian flavours of mustard, curry leaves, coconut and more. The best part about this unique combination is that it is low in calories. So you can have it as a light breakfast or when you feel hunger or simply when you are trying to follow a diet. Find the recipe of Idli Dhokla below.

Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Idli Dhokla | Idli Dhokla Recipe

To make this dish, first, mix besan, rava, ginger, curd, heeng, oil, salt, sugar, chopped chillies and water in a bowl. Once combined, add some fruit salt and whisk again. Pour this batter into an idli stand and steam it. For the tempering, take some water, sugar and salt and pour it from above. When the idli dhoklas soak in the water, add some grated coconut and mustard seeds from the top.

Serve this with some chai and enjoy with your family!





For the full recipe of idli dhokla, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!