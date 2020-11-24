Immunity: How To Make Quick And Easy Oregano Tea To Boost Immunity

Oregano is much more than just a topping on salads, pizza or pasta!

The year 2020 has been all about learning and implementing tips to boost immunity. From including superfoods in the diet to banishing junk food from life, everyone has been focusing on leading a healthy lifestyle. The internet is literally filled with information about immunity from exotic foods to morning rituals but did you know your kitchen itself is a treasure trove of immunity-boosting foods?





Spices and herbs have long been termed as the powerhouse of health benefits, including boosting immunity. Many spices and herbs boast of their ability to boost immunity if included in the diet regularly. Oregano, for instance, is one such powerful herb that is brimming with nutrients, including antioxidants that ward off infections and strengthens our body fight diseases.





As per many studies, one gram of oregano has about 42 times more antioxidant properties than apples. A study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, revealed that oregano consumption can contribute a lot to the total intake of plant antioxidants and can in fact be a better source of dietary antioxidants as compared to other foods, including fruits, cereals and veggies. More than just a topping on your pizza, you'll be surprised to know that you can have it as a cup of tea too!

Here's how you can make oregano tea at home to boost immunity:

Ingredients:





- Dried oregano- 1 tsp





- Hot water- 1 cup





- Lemon- 1/2 tsp





- Honey- 1/2 tsp





Method:





1. Add oregano to hot water, stir and strain I a cup.





2. Add lemon and honey for flavour. Mix well and serve hot.





Try this wonderful, quick and easy oregano tea for immunity at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below. You can consume one cup every day. However, do consult an expert if you have any pre-medical condition before consuming regularly.





