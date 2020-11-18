Immunity Diet: 6 Winter Recipes For Immunity We Swear By

Highlights Immunity is built with time

Our immunity takes a beating during season change

Winter greens may help boost immunity

This year winters arrived much earlier than we expected, and while we are not really complaining, we also know that there is no scope to be reckless. We have to do all it takes to strengthen our immunity, as this is that time of the year when it tends to take a hit. Many people experience from cold, cough and flu during this transition phase. It is a good time to tweak your diet a bit. Perhaps replace all things cold with warm and comforting foods. There are many winter recipes that we swear by, and we bet they you would love them too.





Here Are 6 Winter Recipes For Immunity:





1. Masala Chai

Flavoured with spices like cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and star anise, this popular tea preparation is a bundle of disease-fighting antioxidants. Try it once and you'd know why it continues to be one of the most celebrated beverages of all time. Click here for the recipe.





2. Carrot-Ginger Soup

This mild- flavoured soup is peppered with spices and herbs that truly make the soup all things enticing. Ideal for an early supper, this warm soup may help soothe your throat and soul at once. Click here for the recipe.

3. Saag

Saag is an intensely desi and delicious preparation that makes winter worth the wait for many of us. Saag can be made with a blend of winter greens such as sarso, methi and palak. This thick and luscious treat often goes best with makki ki roti. Click here for the recipe.





4. Masala Gur

Gur or jaggery is a winter staple we can never get enough of. Jaggery is packed with antioxidants and minerals such as zinc and selenium that help rev up your immunity naturally. Masala gur is an interesting preparation that packs the goodness of many superfoods such as jaggery, ghee, ginger etc.





(Also Read: Winter Diet Tips: Masala Gur Can Promote Immunity And Keep You Fit From Within (Recipe Inside)





5. Panjiri

Panjiri is a dry powdered preparation that is made with a whole lot of spices that could benefit your immunity. It is ideal for kids and adults, alike. Make sure you are not stingy with nuts and dry fruits here, they really bring out the flavour of this dessert. Click here for the recipe.





6. Methi Thepla





Crispy and super thin parathas made with the goodness of methi leaves, ginger, chillies and choice herbs. Pair it with yogurt and chomp away. Click here for the recipe.





Try these recipes and let us know which ones you liked the best.







