Gurgaon has become the next-best place to enjoy good food! With its skyscrapers and smooth roads, the modern town has become quite the metropolitan city and home to some of the best cafes and restaurants. With so many amazing places to check out, we all get confused about what place to visit with our friends and family. If you are wondering where to go out tonight, then the popular lounge Imperfecto's branch in sector 51, Gurgaon is an exciting place for you to check out.

Cocktails at Imperfecto

From Sufi night on Friday, Ladies Night on Wednesday and Salsa night on Saturday, Imperfecto Patio offers a variety of exciting events making sure your week is full of fun! The rustic and chic ambience of the lounge gives an energetic and youthful vibe. They also have a kids' play area, allowing families to relax while their kids can have the time of their lives!

Coming to the most important part, the food, you can enjoy all kinds of cuisine here, as they have a diverse menu created to satisfy all of your cravings. I recently visited this establishment and had the pleasure of trying out the food myself and let me tell you, it is quite delicious! As a fan of all things tandoori, I decided to try out their non-veg tikkas, kebabs and snacks to get a taste of the menu. I ordered the Chicken Seekh Kebab, Mutton Seekh Kebab, Fish Tikka, Chicken Tikka, Chilli Chicken and Chicken Espetada. The selection of kebabs were freshly made, making them taste juicy and delicious. The Fish Tikka and Chicken Tikka were masaledar and spicy, just like a tikka should be! And, the Mediterranean Chicken Espetada was a wholesome, sweet and spicy chicken that tasted just as good as it looked! For cocktails, I enjoyed their special recommendation Snowfall Eve and their take on gin and tonic, also known as Rosy's Delight.

Chicken Espetada

Overall I had a delightful time during my visit and I recommend you check out Imperfecto Patio if you are looking to spend an evening in Gurgaon.











Where: Sec-51, Gurgaon





Price: INR 2500 for two (aprox.)