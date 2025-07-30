Childhood is the fastest-growing phase in a human's life. As children grow and develop, they need important nutrients to be strong and healthy. Some of the benefits of healthy eating include: stable energy, strong bones and teeth, improved mental health: makes us think clearly and be more alert, maintaining a healthy weight, and preventing chronic diseases. For this, we need a balanced meal that includes all food groups. Snacks play an important role in children's nutrition. Creating interesting dishes is a smart way to sneak in growth nutrients in fun, colourful, and hydrating forms.
Some of the Key nutrients for child growth include:
- Proteins for muscle and tissue building, and bone health. Milk, yoghurt, paneer, eggs, sprouts, cheese, meat
- Calcium: to support bone and teeth health. Dairy, ragi, almonds, sesame seeds
- Iron: Oxygen supply to growing tissues. Dates, jaggery, spinach, lentils
- Zinc: Cell growth and immunity. Pumpkin seeds, dals, milk
- Omega-3: Brain development. Salmon, Walnuts, flaxseed, chia
- Vitamin D: Calcium absorption, bone growth. Sunlight, fortified milk, and mushrooms
- Vitamin C: Iron absorption and collagen for tissue repair. Citrus fruits, guava, and amla
As temperatures rise, children lose more fluids and may skip heavy meals, making nutritious snacks essential to support their growth, immunity, and energy. Here are some smart snack ideas packed with key nutrients that promote height, bone strength, brain development, and immunity-all in tasty, child-friendly forms.
10 Delicious and Nutritious Snacks for Kids' Growth:
1. Frozen Banana Pops with Yoghurt & Nuts: Nutrients: Protein, calcium, healthy fats
Why it works: Fun, cool, and energy-packed-ideal after outdoor play.
2. Ragi & Jaggery Ladoo's: Nutrients: Calcium, iron, fibre
Bonus: Naturally sweet, supports bone and blood health.
3. Cucumber & Carrot Sticks with Hummus: Nutrients: Fibre, iron, plant protein
Hydrating + crunchy, perfect for picky eaters.
4. Fruit Chaat with Chia Seeds: Nutrients: Vitamin C, antioxidants, omega-3
Smart tip: Sprinkle lemon juice and a pinch of black salt to enhance flavour and absorption.
5. Homemade Paneer Rolls in Whole Wheat Roti: Nutrients: Protein, calcium, B-vitamins
Why kids love it: Easy to hold, soft to chew, and customizable.
6. Chickpea & Veggie Salad Cups: Nutrients: Protein, zinc, fibre
Cooling & colourful-add boiled corn or pomegranate for a fun twist.
7. Fruit & Yoghurt Parfait: Nutrients: Probiotics, calcium, vitamin C
Layers of health: Alternate fruits, yoghurt, and granola for texture and taste.
8. Oats and Dates Energy Balls: Nutrients: Iron, fibre, complex carbs
Great for: Mid-morning or evening pick-me-up.
9. Vegetable Idlis with Coconut Chutney: Nutrients: Carbs, protein, healthy fats
Light, non-spicy, and digestible-ideal for hot days.
10. Chilled Milkshakes with Almonds or Walnuts: Nutrients: Protein, healthy fats, vitamin D
Try combos: Mango-almond, banana-walnut, or chikoo-flaxseed.
Hydration + Nutrition For Kids
Children are at higher risk of dehydration. Pair snacks with:
Tender coconut water - Natural electrolytes
Buttermilk with cumin - Probiotic + cooling
Minty lemon water - Vitamin C + hydration
Fruit-infused water - Encourages drinking more fluids
Pro Tips for Parents:
- Keep portions small and frequent.
- Use popsicle moulds to freeze smoothies or fruit juices with hidden veggies.
- Let kids assemble their own snack bowls-increases acceptance.
- Avoid sugar-loaded packaged drinks and snacks that dull the appetite.
With the right balance of protein, calcium, iron, and healthy fats, these snacks will help your child stay active, healthy, and growing strong.
About Rupali DattaRupali Datta is a Clinical Nutritionist and has worked in leading corporate hospitals. She has created and lead teams of professionals to deliver clinical solutions for patients across all medical specialties including critical care. She is a member of the Indian Dietetic Association and Indian Association of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition.