Curd rice has been one dish that gets served at homes immediately once our stomachs get disturbed. And while it is easy and super delicious, there's a whole list of desi foods that your stomach actually loves. From fibre-rich dals to fermented snacks to grandma-approved khichdis, Indian cuisine is full of options that nourish your gut without the need for dahi. If your stomach is feeling a little disturbed or you just want to treat it after a heavy meal weekend, we have a list of dishes that are gentle, flavourful and beneficial for our bodies. Sure, if your stomach's aching and you are too tired to cook yourself a gut-friendly meal, you can always order it from your favourite food delivery app, and continue to soothe your gut and taste buds. But, if your health isn't stopping you from cooking, here are some easy, gut-friendly recipes that you can easily cook at home.





Here Are 7 Gut-Friendly Indian Foods That Aren't Just Curd Rice

1. Moong Dal Khichdi

This is the OG comfort food when your gut is upset. Moong dal is light, protein-rich, and super easy to digest. Pair it with a little ghee and homemade curd, and your stomach will thank you in just half an hour. Add some ajwain and hing while cooking, and you have got yourself a detox meal in a bowl. It is literally the kind of basic meal that never fails and is high in taste and nutrients. Find an easy recipe for Moong Dal Khichdi here.

2. Idiyappam with Coconut Milk

This soft, steamed South Indian noodle made with rice flour is a godsend for people with sensitive stomachs. It's gluten-free, easy to digest, and pairs beautifully with lightly spiced coconut milk or even a plain dal. You will get carbs without the bloating, and it feels like eating a warm cloud. This is perfect for days when you don't feel like eating something heavy but also don't want to compromise on taste. Here's how you can make Idiyappam at home.

3. Palak Moong Dal

Spinach and moong dal together make for a high-fibre, gut-soothing, protein-packed combination that's as good for your system as it is for your skin. The palak adds iron and fibre, and the moong dal keeps things light. What's more? You can easily enhance its taste with a hearty tempering of garlic and jeera that won't even disturb your digestion. Find an easy recipe for Palak Moong Dal here.

4. Poha With Peanuts

Poha is gentle, quick to cook, and easy on the stomach. Add a handful of peanuts for crunch, curry leaves for flavour, and a squeeze of lemon for that light tang. It's low on oil, rich in resistant starch, and helps smooth your digestion. Here's how you can make poha at home. But if you are sceptical about cooking poha at home but want its delicious flavours without any fuss, order it from your favourite food delivery app and get it delivered right to your doorstep!

5. Beetroot Thoran

This Kerala-style dry beetroot sabzi is an underrated gut hero. Beets help with digestion, are high in fibre, and when cooked with coconut, mustard seeds, and curry leaves, they make for a delicious gut-friendly dish. You can pair this sabzi with red rice or a simple moong dal khichdi. Your gut gets happy, and you will also get an Instagrammable plate for your online fans! Find an easy recipe for Beetroot Thoran.

6. Bajra Khichdi

A staple in many homes, Bajra is high in insoluble fibre, which helps keep your gut clean and functioning well. When cooked into a khichdi with moong dal, ajwain, and ghee, it turns into the most wholesome hug your digestive system could ask for. You can serve it with a glass of buttermilk to soothe your gut overall. Here's how you can make Bajra Khichdi at home.





7. Dhokla

Made from a fermented gram flour batter, dhokla is soft, steamed, and naturally gut-friendly. The fermentation process means your tummy doesn't have to work as hard, and it is full of good bacteria. Plus, the coriander-mint chutney on the side, which is usually served with it, helps cool down the system and adds flavour without disturbing your insides. Check out this step-by-step recipe of dhokla to make at home.





