In Conversation With Michelin-Starred Chefs Thomas And Mathias Sühring  At The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi

Creating culinary waves globally with contemporary German cuisine, Michelin-starred Chefs, Thomas and Mathias Sühring are all set to offer an extravagant dining experience at the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi this month. The chef duo, who also happen to be identical twins, are amongst the most-talked about chefs in the world of contemporary cooking. Their culinary journey began while spending their annual school summer breaks at their grandparents' farm. That's when they got introduced to old-school cooking techniques like fermentation, pickling, smoking, drying and curing, which are rooted in the German tradition. We got a chance to talk Food with the German chefs and here is an excerpt from the interview:





Q. Do you think German food can cater to an Asian palate since the style of cuisine is practically unheard of in Asia?





A. Yes, this is what we are trying to do. In Bangkok, our restaurant has seen a substantial number of guests from across Asia to experience our food and coming back again and again for more!





Q. What twist have you added to German cuisine to make it your own?





A. By serving German cuisine in Sühring , we wanted to go back to our roots, and we got inspired by our childhood memories and family recipes that we wanted to then present to the world out there in a contemporary fashion.





Q. What brings you to India and how has your experience been till now with Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi?

A. We had an amazing time at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai last year with our friend, Raaj Sanghvi from Sanguine, who organised the event in collaboration with the Taj and made extraordinary relations with all the guests we met. And, here we are back again, and this time to the capital city, Delhi, at the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel to make more friends. Also, our friend and partner, Chef Gaggan has given us the love of incredible India; moreover, we always enjoy discovering different parts of the country.





Q. How close are the meals that you are serving in India to your restaurant in Bangkok?





A. The dishes that we are going to showcase in India at Varq are the same as our restaurant in Bangkok. We have chosen a few of the signature dishes which are on the menu since the opening of the restaurant, plus we have also added some new creations.





Q. What are the similarities in German and Indian fare/cooking techniques?





A. As we know them, German and Indian cuisines are very different. Although, there are some ingredients that are seen and used in both the cuisines, but the cooking techniques are quite different. We are really looking forward to share the culinary arena with Chef Arun Sundararaj for an insight into his culinary secrets and to learn more about the Indian way of cooking!





Q. What are the three kitchen utensils/equipments that you can't do without?





A. Knife, tweezer and spatula for sure!





Q. How important are the old-school cooking techniques in today's time?





A. They are the foundation. Traditional cooking ways are extremely important because it is only the past will lead and guide us to the future.





Q. Have you experimented with Indian cuisine yet? If yes, how?





A. Unfortunately, not yet but we are very thrilled to bring ideas back in our suitcases as we know Varq is breaking news grounds with its fresh menu and modern Indian dishes and we look forward to trying some of those!





Bangkok restaurant Sühring showcases the best of modern German fare inspired by childhood memories and family recipes. Sühring offers three dining ambiances where innovative food and personalized service are of equal importance.







