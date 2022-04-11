It's not easy to be alone in India, where we see people thronging around roads and public spaces. Even harder to be alone in Agra city. Just a few hours' travel from Delhi, Agra is often packed with tour guides full of the camera-happy and curious, heading to the renowned mausoleum. However, there's more to the attractions of Agra than the Taj Mahal. Not everyone who comes to the city rushes to see the monument. Some prefer taking a break from their daily 9-to-5 and planning a luxury staycation. As a result, the city offers some impressive hotels and resorts that offer you exactly that. For me, the perfect staycation in Agra was at the Taj Hotel and Convention Centre.





As I arrived, I checked into Taj Hotel and Convention Centre. A stunning property that sits, majestically, within walking distance of the Taj Mahal, epitomising the grandeur and romance of the luxury and style. And yes, you can see the Taj Mahal from its rooftop restaurant, Infini!

Rooftop view from Infini

The hotel houses 239 tastefully done rooms, including 12 lavish suites and one presidential suite that opens out onto an expansive private lawn. And to make it a full recreational destination, the hotel offers an infinity pool, expansive kids' play area and state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Presidential Suite

Delux Room

Food And Drinks

The hotel offers multiple dining options: Palato - the all-day diner; Daawat-e-Nawaab - the Indian speciality restaurant; and Infini - a roof-top bar and cafe.

Palato

What does bliss mean to you? For me, it's about kicking back my heels, sipping interesting cocktails and feasting on some good food. And this is where all that happens! A cosy and cheerful vibe immediately pops out at the first look of Palato. The all-day diner is serving Indian, Asian, American and European-inspired fare and thus has plenty of options suited to all kinds of palates. While diner food has always been associated with comfort, the eatery is aiming to give it an experimental touch.

Palato

Infini

As the name suggests, this rooftop restaurant comes with splendid panoramic views of Agra city, and that's where you will spot Taj Mahal sitting stylishly on the banks of the Yamuna river. If the splendid view is not enough to impress you, the lovely live music sure will. Serving the best Continental, Italian, North Indiana and Mughlai fare, the culinary experience at Inifiny does full justice to its name. You must try their juicy and tender grilled chicken. The Mughlai lovers cannot miss their minced-meat filled kebabs and chicken malai tikka. The flavoursome chicken pizza, orange mojito and delightful ras malai are a must-try as well.

Infini

Daawat-e-Nawaab

The stunning Mughalai decor of the restaurant gives its very own local feel. The walls are designed with beautiful elements and the furniture is in a tone of brown and beige. With an interactive kitchen, the restaurant has a capacity of more than 50 guests; it is the perfect place to enjoy a lively evening with your friends and family.

Daawat-e-Nawaab

This Agra's star hotel is reason enough for a staycation closer home. And with the kind of luxury it offers, it is time to explore our neighbourhood with a fresh pair of eyes.