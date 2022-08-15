Palates and tastes are evolving; people are exploring and experimenting with flavours. With these evolved tastes and bold food choices, we expect an exotic yet palatable culinary experience. As a result, the F&B industry is giving its best shot to give its veterans a new culinary experience. One such restaurant that has re-opened its door in New Delhi is House of Ming which takes Asian cuisines to a refined level of gourmet cooking. Nestled in the plush Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, the restaurant focuses on serving authentic Cantonese, Sichuan and Hunan flavours. So, if you are looking to tingle your taste buds with some soulful Asian flavours, you might want to head to House of Ming.



Satyajeet Krishnan, General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi said, "Taj Mahal, New Delhi, remains an ideal location with exquisite dining choices. The re-imagined House of Ming makes a comeback featuring some of the signature favourites in addition to novel dishes, with exquisite presentations, that celebrate the Cantonese, Sichuan and Hunan flavours. We welcome guests to experience Delhi's veritable institution once again".





Ambience

Sitting stylishly at the Taj Mahal Hotel, the restaurant offers a warm and welcoming ambience that makes you want to visit the place more than once. Simple yet chic seating with an ambience that is reminiscent of the famous Ming Dynasty and princess Ming, the moment you enter the restaurant it feels like you are in a stunning ancient Chinese palace.

Food and Drinks

House of Ming's menu offers an extensive range of Asian cuisine. Our first picks from the menu were the Hot and Sour and Manchow soups, which were loaded with carefully chopped seasonal vegetables. It made for a soothing appetiser. Soups were then followed by Scallop golden garlic and Prawn har gao from the Dim Sum section. Scallop golden garlic was stuffed with minced scallops, water chestnut and golden garlic, whereas Prawn har gao was wrapped in traditional starch wrapper, gold leaf and came with a ginger scallion sauce. Both the dim sums were packed with flavours and kindled our fascination with dim sums, so we decided to try some more but this time from the vegetarian section. We tried Edamame Smoked Chilli dim sum and Mushroom, Cheese, Truffle Oil dim dum. Edamame smoked chilli is bound to remind you of the chaat you like; only it is Chinese and healthier. Another starter was the Steamed asparagus, chilli mustard & tau sou; a dish that gave a twist to the asparagus that we generally indulge in - it was definitely the highlight of the starter menu.





For the mains, we had Sesame minced chicken, fresh red chilli and Sichuan eggplant with Prawn fried rice and Hand cut chicken noodles. Both the main course dishes are quite popular among Asian dishes and do not need any introduction. And since we wanted it easy, both the main course dishes fit the bill - comforting and power-packed with flavours.

For the desserts, you can definitely enjoy wild rice pudding. The sticky sweet treat will leave a delicious aftertaste of your wholesome Asian meal. We recommend you to try out Citron - a lime crémeux orange centre and cheese mille-feuille!



So, I will pen down by saying that House Of Ming is a very good reason to get out of buddy weekdays or lazy weekends - come here for dinner and you will be queuing up for elevenses the next morning.



Where: Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi