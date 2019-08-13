Independence Day 2019: Celebrate The Spirit Of Freedom With Healthy Tiranga Dhokla

Tiraga dhokla for independence day

Highlights This tiranga dhokla adorns the vibrant colours of our national flag

It is made of semolina flour, spinach and carrot

Celebrate Independence Day and Rakhi with this unique dhokla

This Independence Day, show patriotism towards your country in your own unique way by making a tricoloured dhokla. This dhokla is nothing like you've seen before; it adorns the vibrant colours of our national flag. Not to forget, Raksha Bandhan falls on the same day; it would be a great idea to serve this snack to celebrate the spirit of freedom as well as love between siblings. This never-seen-before dhokla is also super healthy as it doesn't contain any artificial colours. Dhokla contains a high amount of water and little oil, and makes for an excellent weight-loss-friendly snack. Pass around the plate of this spongy, healthy and attractive dhokla and see it disappear in no time.





Plain dhokla is usually made of sooji flour (semolina) or besan (chickpea flour). This recipe uses sooji and the nutritional value goes a notch higher with the addition of healthy vegetables like spinach and carrots. Yes, you read that right. Carrots lend in the saffron colour, spinach adds the green colour and sooji retains its white colour. These three foods come together to represent the Indian flag that you and your family will absolutely love. Spices like mustard seeds, green chilli, red chilli powder and cumin seeds, add a strong but distinct flavour to the snack.





This amazing recipe was curated by food vlogger Alpa Modi, who posted the recipe video on her YouTube channel, ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Watch the video below and make this Independence Day and the festival of Rakhi, fun and colourful.







Tiranga Dhokla Recipe Video -

