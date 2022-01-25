Ice cream is a treat that all age groups relish - from toddlers to adults and even senior citizens. There's nothing more joyful than a bite of icy cold ice cream melting in your mouth, leaving a sweet and summery flavour behind. Whatever be the weather, no foodie can resist the temptation of an ice cream rolled up with myriad flavour combinations and interesting concoctions. However, recently we have encountered an ice cream roll made by mixing in Dhokla and Khandvi. Believe it or not, the disgusting fusion dish was indeed created by a stall in Delhi and the video was shared on Instagram Reels amidst much hue and cry. Take a look:

(Also Read: Cool Off This Summer With These Homemade, Sugar-Free Ice Creams)





The video was posted on Instagram by popular blogger @thegreatindianfoodie, where it has received nearly 200k views and 6k likes. In the clip, the making of two ice cream rolls is shown. First, the vendor makes one with minced Dhokla and in the other, crushed Khandvi is used. Both the ice cream rolls are topped with the respective Gujarati snacks and green chilli on top.





This is not the only eccentric ice cream roll to have gone viral in the recent past. From Masala Dosa ice cream, to ice cream made with momos - we have seen it all on Instagram. Click here to read more about these bizarre fusion ice cream rolls.





With so many curious and eccentric ice cream innovations out there, there's definitely no predicting what will turn up on our social media feed next. What did you think of the bizarre ice cream roll made with Dhokla and Khandvi? Tell us in the comments below.