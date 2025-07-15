In a country where cinema is a religion and Bollywood stars are idolised as icons, it is no surprise that their every move becomes a talking point. From fashion choices to fitness routines, fans across India closely follow their favourite celebrities not just for entertainment but for lifestyle inspiration. Weight loss, in particular, has become a subject of fascination. When a celebrity sheds the kilos, it sparks curiosity: How did they do it? Their transformations are not just physical; they also reflect dedication, discipline and a strong sense of personal well-being. Let us take a look at seven Bollywood celebrities who stunned fans with drastic weight loss and shared the diet and lifestyle changes that helped them get there, earning them the spotlight they truly deserved.





7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Stunned Us With Drastic Weight Loss:

1. Karan Johar Says OMAD Helped Him Lose Weight Without Quick Fixes

Karan Johar's weight loss journey was widely talked about on social media.





Recently, shutting down rumours about taking Ozempic for weight loss, filmmaker Karan Johar credited the OMAD diet (One Meal A Day) as the real reason behind his transformation in an interview with Raj Shamani. Combined with a cleaner, portion-controlled diet without glucose, gluten and lactose, Karan says this routine helped him feel lighter and more energetic. He also mentioned that staying consistent was key, rather than following extreme diets or quick fixes.

2. Bharti Singh Lost 16 Kilos Without The Gym

Bharti Singh surprised her fans with drastic weight loss.

Comedian Bharti Singh stunned fans by losing 16 kilos over 10 months-without hitting the gym. Her secret? She stopped eating after 7 PM and stuck to a simple time-restricted eating pattern. Bharti did not follow a strict diet but focused on eating home-cooked meals during the day. She also did not cut out her favourite foods, making her journey feel sustainable. The result was improved energy, confidence, and better health, all without drastic lifestyle changes. Read the full interview with NDTV Food.

3. Vidya Balan Switched To Anti-Inflammatory Foods

Vidya Balan popularised the anti-inflammatory diet.

Actress Vidya Balan is often candid about her health struggles. In an interview with Galatta India, she revealed that inflammation was the reason behind her weight gain and that switching to an anti-inflammatory diet helped her shed extra weight. Along with proper hydration and a focus on mindful eating, Vidya's transformation was gradual but noticeable. She believes in listening to her body and not falling for diet fads. Click here to learn more about her weight loss journey.

4. Ram Kapoor Dropped 55 Kilos With Intermittent Fasting

Ram Kapoor shares how he lost weight with lifestyle changes.

TV and film actor Ram Kapoor underwent a major transformation, dropping 55 kilos in 18 months. He followed a rigorous intermittent fasting schedule and reportedly did not eat for 16 hours a day. He eliminated dairy, oil, most carbs and sugar from his diet. Ram emphasised that the journey was more mental than physical, requiring a shift in lifestyle and attitude more than anything else. Ram Kapoor revealed more details about his journey. Read here.

5. Adnan Sami Lost 150 Kilos Through Diet And Medical Support

Adnan Sami's weight loss journey is inspiring.

Singer Adnan Sami's transformation remains one of the most talked-about in the industry. He lost a staggering 150 kilos in just over a year. Adnan followed a strict low-calorie, low-carb and high-protein diet, completely cutting out sugar and oil. He also stopped eating after 6 PM. With the help of doctors and nutritionists, he made long-term changes to his food habits, proving that determination can truly change one's life. Learn more about his weight loss diet here.

6. Bhumi Pednekar Dropped 25 Kilos In Four Months

Bhumi Pednekar's transformation is evident.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar lost 25 kilos in just four months through sheer commitment. She did not rely on crash diets; instead, she focused on a balanced diet, cutting out sugar, junk food and refined carbs. Her meals were loaded with fruits, vegetables and lean proteins, and she started her day with aloe vera juice. She paired this with regular exercise, including weight training and cardio, highlighting that sustainable weight loss comes from consistency and lifestyle balance. Here is the full story.

7. Kapil Sharma Followed The 21-21-21 Rule For Healthier Habits

Kapil Sharma made headlines with his quick weight loss.

Comedian Kapil Sharma lost an impressive 11 kilos by returning to basics, eating home-cooked food and staying away from fried items. He adopted the 21-21-21 rule to change his diet habits gradually and gave up liquor and coffee. Kapil's approach was holistic, blending mindful eating with regular activity. He also spoke about the importance of mental well-being and reduced stress playing a major role in his health journey. Click here to know more.





Weight Loss Is About Consistency, Not Shortcuts





These celebrity transformations remind us that there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to weight loss. Whether it is intermittent fasting, clean eating or portion control, what works is consistency, balance and listening to your body. After all, the real "diet plan" is one that you can stick to for life, not just for the camera.