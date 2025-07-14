People living abroad or away from home know the struggle. No matter how exciting the place or how good the food, nothing hits quite like ghar ka khana. Simple dal-chawal, mom's sabzi, or just a cup of homemade chai somehow feels like a warm hug. No restaurant or frozen meal ever truly matches that comfort. But when you're drowning in work, classes, or just too tired, who's got the time to cook a proper desi meal? That's when the saviour shows up. Instant noodles. Quick, no-fuss, and ready in minutes. They have become the go-to for homesick students, young professionals, and anyone trying to survive abroad on a budget.





A recent viral Reddit post by an Indian captured this reality perfectly. The post read, "Why does everyone back home assume that being an NRI means I'm rolling in money and living in some luxurious palace? I'm just here in a tiny apartment, surviving on instant noodles and pretending I know what 'adulting' means."

Read the post here:

Instant noodles may be the ultimate quick fix, comforting, easy, and budget-friendly, but they are not exactly the healthiest option out there.

Nutritionist Shilpa Arora gave the classic Maggi noodles a healthier twist by adding masala tofu to boost its protein content. Maggi is often criticised for being high in sodium, low in nutrients, and packed with preservatives. Shilpa Arora's version swaps out the guilt by turning it into a more balanced meal, cooked in yellow butter for added flavour and enriched with plant-based protein. Read the recipe here.





Nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas believes that while Maggi is made with maida and low in nutrients, it can be made healthier with the right additions. She suggests boosting its nutritional value by adding fibre-rich veggies and protein sources like chicken, tofu, eggs, paneer, or soy granules. These ingredients not only balance out the carbs but also make the dish more filling and digestion-friendly. Read more here.





5 healthy ways to upgrade your instant noodles:

Add veggies - Mix in spinach, carrots, peas, bell peppers, or any available vegetables to boost fibre and nutrients. Include protein - Add boiled eggs, grilled chicken, tofu, paneer, or soya chunks to make the meal more filling and balanced. Use less tastemaker - Reduce the seasoning packet and flavour with your own spices like garlic, chili flakes, turmeric, or a splash of soy sauce. Switch to better noodles - Opt for whole wheat, millet, or oats-based noodles instead of refined maida versions. Make it soupy - Add extra water and turn it into a broth-style bowl for a lighter, more hydrating meal.