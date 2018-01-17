India Food Forums To Kickstart Today: All That You Need To Know About The Grand Food Exhibition

India Food Forums is all set to kick start from 17th January 2018 and it promises to be even bigger and better than the previous editions. The 11th Annual Mega Congregation of India Food Forum, one of India's biggest platform for ideas and innovations in the food sector, FMCG and HoReCa sector -- will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai from Wednesday and would go on till January 19, 2018.

Backed up by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and leading industry bodies, Trade Associations, Academic & Research Organisations and Food Industry Majors, India Food Forum 2018 is a pit stop for foodies who have been involved in innovation of food. Engaging conferences, inspiring exhibitions and awards, India Food Forums is all set to take honour the greatest feats and stalwarts in the food industry whilst acknowledging the promising ventures that lies ahead.

The theme of the forum this year centers around food grocery, food service and food startup in the world that is fast taking to the ways of technology and digitization. Aiming and understanding the road that lies ahead for food retail business, the forum is all set to bring together interactive and focused panel discussions, workshops, exhibition, Master-classes, product launch pads, awards and an array of other highlights and activities in Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon.

Chaired by Krish Iyer, President & CEO, Walmart India, the mega congregation is set to have three structured exhibition zones and a powerful conference to showcase the biggest innovations in food retailing, HoReCa and food technology.

The Forum, this year, will host 200 Speakers, 140 Exhibitors, 500+ Brands, 10,000+ Visitors, 400+ International Visitors and 30 International Exhibitors. International pavilions of various foreign trade bodies and countries, including USA, UK, UAE among others are also set to represent their products in the exhibitions this year.

What: India Food Forums 2018

Where: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon.

When: 17th January - 19th January